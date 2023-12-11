Cast And Creative Team Set For BIG DATA At American Conservatory Theater

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has revealed the full cast and creative team for the world premiere of Kate Attwell's Big Data, performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) February 15 – March 10, 2024. Single tickets (ranging from $25–$130) are available now at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/bigdata. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Sam loves Timmy, and Lucy loves Max, but the pressures of modern life leave them anxious, lonely, and susceptible to the siren song of tech. Do our devices—tantalizingly incarnate in this funny, sexy, uncanny world premiere—really know us best? Are our digital footprints predictive of our future choices, or are they choosing for us? When Sam and Lucy's parents make a shocking announcement, the family is forced to confront what's distracted them from each other—and the legacy they'll leave behind. A.C.T.'s Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and playwright Kate Attwell reunite to realize this revolutionary piece, inspired by Attwell's experience touring Mozilla's “Glass Room” pop-up interactive exhibit in San Francisco. Come explore questions of attention, connection, nourishment, and the dizzying possibilities of AI.



Says Tony Award winner and Director Pam MacKinnon: “Kate Attwell has written a play so topical about how AI is rapidly and maybe forever changing how we interact and think about what we want. I love Kate's voice as a playwright, her surprising humor and mischief, and all she throws into and at her characters. I feel grateful that this is our second world premiere production together at A.C.T. and hold fond memories of Testmatch in 2019. I am also grateful that while the Bay and the world wrestle with the fundamental ethics of where we are headed, that this play is in the wrestle too.”



The cast of Big Data includes (in alphabetical order): Gabriel Brown (Sam), Rosie Hallett (Lucy), Julia McNeal (Didi), Michael Phillis (Timmy), Harold Surratt (Joe), Jomar Tagatac (Max), and BD Wong (M). The understudy cast includes Eddie Ewell, Norman Gee, Jeremy Kahn, Stacy Ross, and Megan Trout.



Directed by Tony Award winner and A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon, the creative team for Big Data includes Tanya Orellana (Scenic Designer), Lydia Tanji (Costume Designer), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Designer), Madeleine Oldham (Sound Designer), Kaitlyn Pietras and Jason H. Thompson (Projection Designers), Elisa Guthertz (Stage Manager), and Megan McClintock (Assistant Stage Manager).



In connection with Big Data, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:



Drinks & Drama Friday:

Friday, February 16, 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a party before the show with a local DJ, drink specials, and more!



Audience Exchanges:

Tuesday, February 27, 7 p.m. | Sunday, March 3, 2 p.m. | Wednesday, March 6, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.



Pride Night:

Wednesday, February 28, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and postshow party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community.



Open Captioned Performance:

Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m. performance

At this performance, the dialogue will be displayed on a screen at the front of the stage on house left. To purchase seats in the best viewing section, please use code CAPTION when ordering.

Tasting Night:

Tuesday, March 5, 6:30 p.m.

Meet fellow theatergoers and get to know one of our local vendors at this hosted event before the show.



PlayTime:

Saturday, March 9, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

