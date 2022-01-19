Camille A. Brown and Dancers Come To San Jose Live in Theatre and Streamed Online

Hammer Theatre Center in downtown San José has announced it will also stream its live performances of Camille A. Brown & Dancers, so San José viewers can choose to watch from home, or live in the theatre. The acclaimed dance company is led by New York-based choreographer, dancer, and director Camille A. Brown.

A visionary artist renowned for reinventing dance for the modern age, Brown has established a commanding career fusing dance and theater, to create a historically-informed and thought-provoking repertory on race, culture, and identity.

It was announced earlier this year that Tony-nominated Brown will be the first Black woman to direct and choreograph a Broadway show in 65 years, when she helms for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.

Camille A. Brown & Dancers will appear at 7:30pm, Friday, February 4 and 7:30pm, Saturday, February 5 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($45-$60 in-person; $25 Livestream) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

In accordance with current city mandates, Hammer Theatre Center will require proof of full vaccination for all patrons (12 years and older) to attend any performance or event. An additional COVID-19 booster mandate may also be in effect by this show date. Attendees must provide their vaccine card, either paper or a digital copy, showing their name and date of final shot (must be two weeks prior), and a corresponding photo ID. Medical and religious exemptions must provide signed documentation to the Hammer Theatre Center five business days prior to the event, as well as a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attendance. All patrons and staff will also be required to mask indoors (N95, KN95, or KF94 or surgical masks are recommended) until further notice. For more information on the most up-to-date policies, please visit Hammer Theatre's COVID FAQs page: https://hammertheatre.com/faq/.