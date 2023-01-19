Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

California Symphony Explores MAHLER'S INNER CIRCLE in March

Performances are March 25-26, 2023.

Jan. 19, 2023  
California Symphony explores the incredibly gifted sphere of people surrounding Gustav Mahler in its Mahler's Inner Circle concerts, featuring contralto Sara Couden performing Alma Mahler's Fünf Lieder, the California Premiere of Hans Rott's Symphony No. 1, and Alexander Zemlinsky's Lustspiel Ouvertüre. This program continues the orchestra's adventurous 2022-23 season, celebrating its 10th season under Music Director Donato Cabrera, introducing works never before performed by the California Symphony, and featuring an all-women line-up of soloists. Says Cabrera of this program, "American audiences and musicians alike have become justifiably obsessed with the music of Gustav Mahler, particularly since Leonard Bernstein's landmark recordings with the New York Philharmonic in the 1960s. To provide greater context and a deeper understanding of Mahler's music, I'm excited to share these three compositions by people who were very close to him."

Alma Schindler was an accomplished composer who relinquished her work to marry Gustav Mahler, with the five songs in her Fünf Lieder being the only works published during her husband's lifetime. They will be performed by Walnut-Creek based Sara Couden, a premiere interpreter of operatic, chamber, and song repertoire who has appeared at major opera companies including the Metropolitan Opera and San Francisco Opera, as well as Los Angeles Philharmonic, Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, and Seattle Symphony.

Hans Rott's Symphony No. 1 showcases music by an intriguing composer sometimes referred to as the greatest symphonist who never was. Rott was at the Vienna conservatory with Gustav Mahler in late 1870s, but their fortunes diverged soon after, and Rott died in an asylum at age 25. Rott's one and only completed symphony - receiving its California premiere here - bears many similarities to Mahler's works, and scholars are only now uncovering Rott's enormous influence on his celebrated friend.

The concert begins on a high note with Alexander Zemlinsky's charming Lustspiel Ouvertüre.The composer was a former tutor and suitor of Alma Schindler, said to have used the abrupt ending of that love affair as motivation to transform his talent into mastery. The lush melodies of this work echo those of Brahms, who was a supporter of the young Zemlinsky.




Cinnabar Theater Will Host THE BROADWAY BASH Annual Fundraiser Next Month
Cinnabar Theater Will Host THE BROADWAY BASH Annual Fundraiser Next Month
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, is proud to host their annual fundraiser, “The Broadway Bash” Saturday February 25th, featuring Tony Award winner and Broadway star Faith Prince. Gala will take place in Rohnert Park at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel. 
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, February 12
San José Chamber Orchestra Presents SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC, February 12
San José Chamber Orchestra (SJCO) presents “SJCO CHAMBER MUSIC” with SJCO string quartet and the Dallas-based Julius Quartet, featuring the famed Octet by Felix Mendelssohn, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 7 pm at St Francis Episcopal, 1205 Avenue, San José 95125.
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts, March 3
OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Comes To San Jose's Center For The Performing Arts, March 3
William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor who came to fame portraying Captain James T. Kirk on the original “Star Trek” television series, today announced he has signed on to provide special co-narration for the all-new concert tour, “Our Planet Live in Concert.” 
SKYLIGHT, DADDY LONG LEGS & More Lead San Francisco's January Top Picks
SKYLIGHT, DADDY LONG LEGS & More Lead San Francisco's January Top Picks
San Francisco is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Skylight, Daddy Long Legs and more lead this month's picks.

San Jose Stage Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for SATCHMO AT THE WALDORFSan Jose Stage Company Announces Cast and Creative Team for SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF
January 18, 2023

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage's upcoming production of SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF by Terry Teachout. Directed by Ted Lange, SATCHMO AT THE WALDORF will run from February 1 – 26, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company.
Monterey Jazz Festival Announces Lakecia Benjamin as 2023 Artist-in-ResidenceMonterey Jazz Festival Announces Lakecia Benjamin as 2023 Artist-in-Residence
January 18, 2023

Monterey Jazz Festival has announced that alto saxophonist, composer and arranger Lakecia Benjamin has been selected as the 2023 Monterey Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence.
OUR TOWN Comes to San Jose Next MonthOUR TOWN Comes to San Jose Next Month
January 17, 2023

Playful People Productions opens the new year with one of the classic American stage plays of all time, Our Town. Written by Thornton Wilder 85 years ago, Our Town is directed by Stacy Levin and performs at Historic Hoover Theatre in San Jose February 23 through 26.
Hammer Theatre Cancels National Theatre Live Screening of PRIMA FACIEHammer Theatre Cancels National Theatre Live Screening of PRIMA FACIE
January 13, 2023

Hammer Theatre Center has cancelled its National Theatre Live screening of Prima Facie, Suzie Miller’s award-winning play about a criminal justice system stacked against sexual assault victims, directed by Justin Martin.
JU1CE A One Act Festival Opens At The Wayward Artist This MonthJU1CE A One Act Festival Opens At The Wayward Artist This Month
January 11, 2023

​​​​​​​In a co-production with the Orange County Playwrights Alliance, The Wayward Artist presents JU1CE, a festival of one act plays created by Orange County based playwrights. The four performances of JU1CE begin January 27, 2023, and continue through January 29, 20023 at the Grand Central Arts Center in Santa Ana.
