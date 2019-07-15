California Shakespeare Theater Names Sarah Williams New Managing Director

Kate Stechschulte, Board President, along with the Board of Directors of California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) announce the appointment of Sarah Williams as the company's new Managing Director. Sarah will join the company after Labor Day on September 3, succeeding Interim Managing Director Tirzah Tyler.

Sarah Williams comes to Cal Shakes after four years at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, where she served as the Associate Managing Director. In her role at Berkeley Rep, Sarah managed the administrative operations of The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work, producing new play workshops, readings, and The Ground Floor's cornerstone program, the Summer Residency Lab.

In addition to supporting Berkeley Rep's mainstage productions, Sarah produced many of Berkeley Rep's special event productions including Mike Birbiglia's The New One, The Second City's Dysfunctional Holiday Revue and Left Leaning and Always Right, and Fran Lebowitz: In Conversation. In summer 2018, Sarah served as tour manager for Berkeley Rep's production of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations which played for five weeks to sold-out houses at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

During her tenure at Berkeley Rep, Sarah managed the entitlement, development, and financing process for Berkeley Rep's artist housing project, a seven-story mixed use building consisting of 45 apartments, classrooms, and production space.

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome Sarah to Cal Shakes," says Board President Kate Stechschulte. "After a national search, we are thrilled to have found a marvelous new leader for our organization right here in our local arts community. We are excited to work with Sarah in advancing Cal Shakes' uniquely important role as a leading regional theater company that is uplifting new voices and reinterpreting classic tales in a 21st century context. Sarah's experience, acumen and leadership abilities will also be essential as we build our community and educational programs in the East Bay, as well as our practices that center equity, diversity, and inclusion throughout the sector."

Prior to Berkeley Rep, Williams served as the Associate Managing Director at Yale Repertory Theatre and held positions with the Huntington Theatre Company, and Boston Symphony Orchestra. Sarah has served for five years on the League of Resident Theatres (LORT) Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee, and serves on the board of Crowded Fire Theater in San Francisco. She holds a BA from Boston College and an MFA from Yale School of Drama where she was the recipient of the Morris J. Kaplan prize for recognition in theater management.

Cal Shakes' Artistic Director, Obie-award-winner Eric Ting adds, "Sarah's joining us is a wonderful boon for Cal Shakes, particularly in this moment as we begin a countdown to our 50th anniversary and the promise and potential of expanded programming, deeper partnerships, and expanded relevance for our communities here in the Bay Area, and more broadly in the theater world. I speak for the entire staff when I say we are enthusiastic about the new directions in which Cal Shakes will venture, and I welcome Sarah's partnership along with that of the leadership team in forging an exciting and relevant future, long-term stability, and increased impact in our field."

"I'm so thrilled to partner with Eric, the staff and the board of Cal Shakes," says Sarah. "Cal Shakes is committed to redefining what it means to be a classic in the 21st century through the lens of equity, diversity, and inclusion and is passionate about building authentic community partnerships.

"I'm blown away by the staff, board, and community's passion and support for this vision. It's absolutely infectious and completely exhilarating. Cal Shakes is envisioning the world of theater and its place in the community not as it is, but as it may be and I'm beyond excited to be a part of the journey."

California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) is currently in its 45th season, nationally recognized as a leader in drawing on the power of authentic, inclusive storytelling to create more vibrant communities. Serving more than 43,000 people annually, Cal Shakes invites community members and audiences from all walks of life including those with little or no access to theater to make deeply-felt connections with our shared humanity through performances, pedagogy, partnerships, and practices. For more information, visit www.calshakes.org.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You