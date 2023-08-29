California Shakespeare Theater Announces New Events For AT THE BRUNS

Today, California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) announced four new events as part of its “At the Bruns” series—Notes 4 Hope’s Oktoberbrest brings Michael Franti (Spearhead) on October 6, 2023; Sewan American Indian Dance on September 30, 2023;Food Bank Players’ production of Romeo and Juliet on September 29, 2023; and the world premiere screening of A Midsummer Night’s D&D on October 7, 2023.



“It’s midsummer at Cal Shakes. With the help of great partners we’ve added events to our summer series,” says Clive Worsley, Executive Director at Cal Shakes. “From Indigenous dance, Shakespearean theater, a Shakespeare/Dungeons & Dragons mash-up movie and, the hip-hop, reggae, jazz, funk, world music of Michael Franti (Spearhead). As we finish up our 49th season and get ready to start building our Call Shakes 50th Anniversary season, we thank you for the sold-out shows and for sharing your passion for all of the new arts here At the Bruns.”





Midsummer Season Series Calendar



San Francisco Shakespeare Festival

Cymbeline



September 16, 17, 23 & 24 at 4 pm.

Cal Shakes and San Francisco Shakespeare Festival jointly announce that the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater will host Free Shakespeare in the Park this summer, with free performances of Shakespeare’s Cymbeline.



“Free Shakespeare in the Park will be a wonderful addition to our, ‘At The Bruns’ arts series this summer,” says Cal Shakes Executive Director Clive Worsley. “This is a great opportunity for audiences to continue to enjoy Shakespeare onstage at the Bruns, in anticipation of our own Shakespeare production in 2024 for our 50th Anniversary. We are deeply appreciative of the several donors who have chosen to support this collaboration." “I’m delighted that our two companies could partner to bring Free Shakespeare in the Park to the Bruns this summer, says SF Shakes Executive Director Toby Leavitt. “We want to make this a win-win-win, certainly for both our organizations, and especially for audiences.”



Cymbeline, Shakespeare’s epic romantic adventure, features a dazzling mix of comedy, tragedy, and fairy tale that concludes with inventive scenes of revelation and joyous reconciliation. The play will be directed by Festival Resident Artist Maryssa Wanlass. Cymbeline will be presented free of charge. It will run 90 minutes long, without intermission. Preshow grove talks, including with Cal Shakes Resident Dramaturg Philippa Kelly are scheduled.



A Cymbeline student matinee is scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at 11:00am. For more information and to secure your classes spot, email: artisiticlearning@calshakes.org

Tickets are free for more information visit https://sfshakes.org/cymbeline/





Food Bank Players



September 29 at 7:00pm

Tickets: FREE

The Food Bank Players is a vibrant coalition of theater artists, an essential community organization and neighbors helping neighbors. Everything we do is designed to build community, from our financial support of the Alameda Food Bank to our captivating, and free, productions in the Alameda Healing Garden to our diverse casts of professionals, up-and-coming actors and folks who haven’t been on stage in 40 years.



“The spirit of the actors is the engine for our work, from sharing costumes to running lines to helping stow the set pieces after a show,” said Gene Kahane, Director Food Bank Players. “We range in age, background and experience, but share a love of theater and a commitment to helping those experiencing food insecurity.”



Tickets are free for more information visit: foodbankplayers.org





Sewam American Indian Dance



September 30 at 3:00pm

Tickets: $25 and up

Sewam Dance is dedicated to sharing the highest quality meaningful, and culturally rich American Indian presentations to audiences everywhere. We share the art, culture and beauty of American Indian people through performance and education presentations, enriching participants' understanding of American Indian cultural traditions, and celebrating the diversity of our varied communities.



This piece shares cultural histories, dances, and songs that are appropriate to share in spaces such as powwow and other community gatherings. In this specialized program audiences experience rich oral narratives, come to understand meanings of dances, cultural history, lifestyle, arts, and participate in building awareness and connections across diverse communities. It is important for audiences to know that this program and sharing is not intended to speak for all Native American/American Indian peoples and cultures. We share in good protocol, with the intention of creating a first step in building awareness and connections to the rich, beautiful, and diverse lifeways of Indigenous peoples around the world.



To purchase, visit: calshakes.org





Notes for Hope, Oktoberbrest

Michael Franti



October 6 at 5pm VIP Experience, 6pm General Admission Gate, 7pm Music

Tickets: $125 and up

On Friday, October 6, 2023, Notes4Hope returns to The Bruns, home of Cal Shakes, in Orinda to kick off its 4th annual Oktoberbrest (the combination of breast cancer awareness month and Oktoberfest).



“Cal Shakes is proud to have worked with Notes4Hope since 2015 and is thrilled for their return to The Bruns since the pandemic,” said Clive Worsley, Executive Director of Cal Shakes. “This October they will punctuate the 2023 'At the Bruns' summer series by welcoming an incredible, multi-talented artist to this magical venue.”



Bringing BIG BIG LOVE to The Bruns beautiful outdoor amphitheater is the one-and-only Michael Franti! Joined by two bandmates, their high energy live performance will light up the stage and spread hope, positivity, and optimism.



Michael Franti adds, "Like sunshine, music is a powerful force that can instantly and almost chemically change your entire mood. It gives us new energy and a strong sense of purpose."



Sponsored by Matson Logistics, Kimberly Harrison Interiors, and The Fourth Bore



To purchase, visit: www.notes4hope.org/franti





A Movie Makers Production

A Midsummer Night’s D&D World Premiere



October 7 – Gate 6pm, Film 7:30pm

Tickets: $10 and up

What happens when a burnt-out drama teacher decides to do one last Shakespearean themed D&D campaign for his afterschool program? Young love, domineering parents and mischievous spirits are the perfect fodder for both Shakespeare and D&D in this new adaptation of the Bard’s classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream.



"Though she be but little, she is fierce!" - Midsummer Night's Dream Act III, Scene II



Movie Makers is the brainchild of artist Tracy Randolph. Birthed out of a love of creative arts and cinema, Tracy began helping young performers custom make their original stories come to life. Armed with a big box of costumes, cardboard and paint, and a willingness to go to great lengths for a moment of art, Tracy began producing student films which premiered for friends and family, projected on a bedsheet in her backyard. As a founding member of Bay Area Children’s Theatre, Tracy is no stranger to the power of creativity and the performing arts and is proud to bring Movie Makers into its 13th year! During 2022 Tracy, a former teacher with San Francisco Shakespeare Festival, heard the call of the Bard and decided her longtime Movie Maker students were ready for Shakespeare. A field trip to Cal Shakes' King Lear adaptation by Marcus Gardley changed everything.



"Lear was not only entertaining, but it was alive with new meaning and delicious interpretation that excited my students. They were delighted with the creativity, performances, and representation onstage. There was no turning back after our field trip to Cal Shakes…we had to write our own adaptation!" - Tracy Randolph, Artistic Director



To purchase, visit: calshakes.org



Under the leadership of Executive Director Clive Worsley, California Shakespeare Theater (Cal Shakes) is now in its 49th season as a nationally recognized leader in drawing on the power of authentic, inclusive storytelling to create more vibrant communities. Serving more than 43,000 people annually, Cal Shakes invites people from all walks of life to make deeply felt connections with our shared humanity through its work onstage, in schools, and with people in non-traditional settings throughout the Bay Area who have little or no access to theater. For more information, visit cal shakes.org.





At the Bruns is the multi-disciplinary performing arts summer series at the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater. This new showcase highlights a wide range of programming from partner community arts and culture organizations that align with Cal Shakes’ values and support the Bay Area theater and performing arts ecosystem. The series highlights music, comedy, classical music and of course theater. Cal Shakes, as the resident theater of the Bruns, is proud to sponsor the theater offerings this summer.



For events At the Bruns, guests are encouraged to dress in layers, as temperatures at the outdoor venue can fluctuate widely even within the same day.



No Weapons/Firearms. All weapons and firearms are strictly prohibited on the grounds.



No Open Flame. This includes: BBQs, candles, matches, incense, torches, or other instruments that use open flame, as designated by the Fire Marshall. Smoking in the designated area only.



No Dogs/Pets. The Bruns is located on protected watershed land, and all outside animals are prohibited by East Bay MUD.