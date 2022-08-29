COOKING, STAGE LEFT Plays The 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival

"Cooking, Stage Left" will plays the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival on September 9th, 10th, 14th and 17th!

Longtime pals and Bay Area theatre regulars Andrew Calabrese and Megan Briggs present a live cooking demo with a healthy serving of fun and just a pinch of drama.

The best parties always end up in the kitchen, so Andrew and Megan are bringing their kitchen to you! The pair will be cooking up a few delicious treats and telling a few stories. You may even get to try a tasty sample or two.

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US.

The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.