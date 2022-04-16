CONCERT OF COMPASSION Benefit Event for Ukraine to Be Held on May 9th

A benefit concert for Ukraine, Concert of Compassion, will be held Monday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m., at the historic Congregation Sherith Israel, 2266 California Street. Fiscally sponsored by The Resonance Project and produced by Jonathan Dimmock and Lukáš Janata, the Concert of Compassion will present an array of international classical music talent including renowned mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade; award-winning composer and pianist Jake Heggie; musicians from the San Francisco Symphony; members of the Artists' Vocal Ensemble; The Bay Brass; Orthodox Bells authority Victor Avdienko; Ukrainian soprano Alina Ilchuk; baritone Eugene Brancoveanu; bass Matt Boehler and other artists soon-to-be-announced.

Special to the evening will be remarks by the Ukrainian Consul-General to San Francisco, Mr. Dmytro Kushneruk along with other dignitaries, and on behalf of Sherith Israel, a Welcome Greeting from Rabbi Jessica Zimmerman-Graf.

Proceeds from the benefit concert will support HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society), World Central Kitchen and Nova Ukraine for their extraordinary humanitarian efforts assisting refugees displaced both within Ukraine and in neighboring countries. The Concert of Compassion committee gratefully acknowledges and thanks all of the participating artists for their donated services and enthusiastic collaboration.

While plans remain in process, the music of the evening will include works by Mark Adamo, Sam Adams, Samuel Barber, Claude Debussy, Victoria Fraser, Morten Lauridsen, Missy Mazzoli, Francis Poulenc, and Michael Tilson Thomas alongside Ukrainian composers including Vasyl Barvinsky, Dmitri Bortniansky, Lesia Dychko, Mykola Lysenko, Maxim Shalygin, Valentin Silvestrov, Myroslav Skoryk, and Vladimir Zubitsky.

Following the 90-minute concert, the public will adjourn to a complimentary reception and exhibition showcasing 60 contemporary Ukrainian works of art courtesy of noted Ukrainian/Russian art collector, Alex Miretsky.

Jonathan Dimmock, concert organist and founder of The Resonance Project, said:

"As artists we feel a deep pain because of the suffering of Ukrainians. Ukraine has been the Mother of countless significant artists that have informed our lives and molded my own artistry. We had to do something that could make a significant difference to help the refugees affected by this senseless and horrific war. One of my closest friends in San Francisco is from Kharkiv, so, this felt especially poignant and urgent for us. And what better place than San Francisco, a City known for its compassion, open-mindedness and bold leadership to act.

"Our hope is twofold: to raise funds so that we make a real difference to the many people who are suffering; we want them to know they are loved and cherished as human beings deserving full lives. But also, and perhaps most especially, we aim to build such a powerful resonance in every single heart that hears this program that the world literally changes. We know, through quantum physics, how this works. Now is the time to actualize it.

"Finally, we wish to express our profound appreciation and thanks to all of the artists and to Sherith Israel for participating in this concert. They have all donated their professional services, compassion and friendship and for that, we are eternally grateful."

Tickets for the Concert of Compassion are now on sale and range in price from $40 to $100. To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/concert-of-compassion-tickets-311934172507.

Individuals not able to attend the concert are encouraged to make donations in support of this unique bridge-building Concert of Compassion. Those donations will be made directly through the fiscal sponsor, The Resonance Project's donation site where 100% of all funds will be earmarked for the aforementioned charities. For additional information, visit www.concertofcompassion.com.