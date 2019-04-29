CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Benefit Reading Announced At Oasis Nightclub in SF

Apr. 29, 2019  

Philanthropy and stellar entertainment take center stage as the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) presents a special one-night-only benefit cabaret to raise funds for The Richmond /Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Cast members will sing a variety of Broadway and other favorite songs.

Songs from CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will not be performed.

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) presents a special One Night Only Benefit Cabaret featuring cast members from the touring cast of the Broadway show Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY- An Evening of Music, Dance and Comedy, with special guest emcee Ellie Monae - Drag Diva and New York Drag Personality on Mon., May 6, 2019 - 7:30 pm at SF Oasis, 298 Eleventh St. (at Folsom St.) in San Francisco 94103.

Tickets are $35 - General Admission & $50 - VIP Front Orchestra. Seating is open seating within those categories. Tickets are available online at https://www.sfoasis.com

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation has worked with over 60 touring casts to date to produce "One Night Only Cabaret" events. To date, REAF has distributed well over $3.5 million to AIDS service agencies, hunger programs and programs for homeless youth.

Ellie Monae was born out of a love for glamour and a lust for the stage. Hailing from the middle of nowhere Tennessee, Ellie's beginnings are rooted in the southern tradition of pageantry. Known for her crowd-pleasing dance numbers, Ellie's style is both chic and contemporary. Most recently, Ellie was seen performing onboard the Independence of the Seas with Royal Caribbean International. Ellie Monae is the creation of Elijah Dillehay.



