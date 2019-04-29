CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Benefit Reading Announced At Oasis Nightclub in SF

Philanthropy and stellar entertainment take center stage as the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) presents a special one-night-only benefit cabaret to raise funds for The Richmond /Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Cast members will sing a variety of Broadway and other favorite songs.

Songs from CHARLIE & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will not be performed.

The Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation has worked with over 60 touring casts to date to produce "One Night Only Cabaret" events. To date, REAF has distributed well over $3.5 million to AIDS service agencies, hunger programs and programs for homeless youth.

Tickets for this "One Night Only Cabaret" are $50 - VIP Front Orchestra, $35 - General Admission. Seating is open seating within those categories. Tickets are available online at https://www.sfoasis.com. Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory plays at Golden Gate Theatre in SF April 16 - May 12, 2019.

Ellie Monae was born out of a love for glamour and a lust for the stage. Hailing from the middle of nowhere Tennessee, Ellie's beginnings are rooted in the southern tradition of pageantry. Known for her crowd-pleasing dance numbers, Ellie's style is both chic and contemporary. Most recently, Ellie was seen performing onboard the Independence of the Seas with Royal Caribbean International. Ellie Monae is the creation of Elijah Dillehay.





