Burlesque Extravaganza At EXIT Theatre, February 23 - February 26

EXIT Theatre's 2022 Burlesque Extravaganza warms up the mainstage with four nights of delectable Divas. Join us at EXIT Theatre February 23 through February 26, 2022, at 8PM, for a fun, flirty time! Tickets $20 per show

Chase away the COVID woes with some hot burlesque at EXIT Theatre's sultriest festival!

Curated by Red Velvet, founder of EXIT Theatre's resident burlesque show, DIVA or Die Burlesque, this crowd-pleasing festival gives its audiences something to root for. Come experience four unique evenings featuring over thirty of the Bay Area's best burlesque performers. Festival lineup features four themed nights of burlesque: "All About the 80's" on February 23; "Silly Strips Laughs Again" on February 24; "Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy" on February 25; and closing with "Burlesque Improv" on February 26 with Mistress of Ceremonies Nella Puddin, Red Velvet, Sgt. Die Weiss, and If N' Whendy.

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 8pm: "All About the '80s." A wild immersion into everything 80s. But is the 1980s, the 1880s, or the 1780s? Who knows, because anything goes! Hosted by Nella Puddin.

Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 8pm: "Silly Strips Laughs Again". So popular at the last Burlesque Extravaganza, we had to bring sexy silliness back again for 2022. All new acts, all new laughs, and some all new performers! Hosted by Red Velvet.

Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8pm: "Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy." We explore the fanciful side of Burlesque. Genre fantasy! Dancing Flowers! An homage to (our pet) Cats! Come discover the many faces and phases of Burlesque, all in one special night. Hosted by Sgt. Die Weiss.

Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 8pm: "Burlesque Improv." No holds barred! In this contest, no one knows what is happening beforehand, as the lineup and the music are both picked out of a hat! It could be silly! It could be serious! It's bound to be sexy and a lot of fun! Hosted by If N' Whendy with celebrity judges.

At this time the EXIT Theatre venues require proof of vaccination from all performers, staff, volunteers and audience. Performers are not required to wear masks while performing on stage but audience members are required to wear masks. Because of the changing nature of the pandemic this may change by the time of the 2022 Burlesque Extravaganza, either becoming more restrictive or less.

Burlesque Extravaganza Tickets: $20 per show

