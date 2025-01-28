BroadwaySF High School Musical Theatre Awards Renamed The Sara Bareilles Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The BroadwaySF High School Musical Theatre Awards have been renamed The Sara Bareilles Awards in honor of the two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee. This regional awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre and is a part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) program—otherwise known as The Jimmy Awards. The Sara Bareilles Awards joins Broadway San Jose’s Rita Moreno Awards in celebrating high school musicals throughout Northern California.



“We are beyond thrilled to have Sara Bareilles as the namesake for the BroadwaySF High School Musical Theatre Awards," said BroadwaySF General Manager Jamie Budgett. "Her dedication to and advocacy for the arts align perfectly with the spirit of these awards, emphasizing the importance of fostering creativity and nurturing the stars of tomorrow.”



“It is a deep honor to have my name associated with the BroadwaySF High School Musical Theatre Awards,” said Bareilles. “As someone who grew up in Northern California, I am thrilled to support the incredible students who are chasing their dreams, and so excited to see the next generation of performers and storytellers from my home state in action.”

The Sara Bareilles Awards is accessible to students from San Francisco and Alameda Counties, extending all the way to the northernmost regions of the state. The Rita Moreno Awards, hosted by Broadway San Jose, will be open to students from San Mateo County down to Kern County in Southern California. Both regional awards programs will sponsor two student representatives to participate in the Jimmy Awards® taking place each June in New York City.



Registration for The Sara Bareilles Awards is open now through March 10, 2025 by visiting broadwaysf.com/awards/. The Awards Ceremony will take place at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre the weekend of May 17–18, 2025.



