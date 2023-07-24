BroadwaySF Announces The Launch Of UNSCRIPTED

Today, BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, announced the launch of UNSCRIPTED, an all-new, original series where culture-shaping luminaries and innovators bring their singular perspectives to San Francisco for an unforgettable evening of engaging conversation and captivating storytelling, live on stage.

The series kicks off on Wednesday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. with San Francisco 49ers legends Harris Barton, Dwight Hicks, Brent Jones, Ronnie Lott, and Steve Young in conversation with Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi. This one night only event will give audience members a unique opportunity to experience an authentic conversation between teammates and friends about their extraordinary lives both on and off the football field. For more information, visit broadwaysf.com/events/unscripted-49ers. Additional UNSCRIPTED installments will be announced at a later date.



Tickets (starting at $65) for UNSCRIPTED featuring San Francisco 49ers legends and Kristi Yamaguchi go on-sale to the general public on Friday, July 28 at 10 a.m. at broadwaysf.com. A limited number of VIP premium tickets will be available and include a post-show meet-and-greet. A portion of the proceeds from every ticket sold will go to Champion Charities, founded by Harris Barton and Ronnie Lott, to help fight brain cancer and brain disease. For more information on Champion Charities, visit championcharities.org.

BroadwaySF, part of the Ambassador Theatre Group, is the preeminent theater entertainment companies in the Bay Area, bringing live theatrical experiences to the Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres in San Francisco. BroadwaySF presents current hits fresh from Broadway, original Broadway cast productions, pre-Broadway premieres and one-of-a-kind events that are at the forefront of the national theater scene.



Built in 1922, the Curran has housed some of the biggest productions in theater history and has maintained a reputation over the course of its life as one of the premier live entertainment venues in North America. Most recently, the Curran was the West Coast home of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD, the longest running play in San Francisco. The Curran is part of the Ambassador Theatre Group.



Ambassador Theatre Group is the world's leading live entertainment company with the vision of helping great shows to find the largest audiences. ATG operates over 50 venues globally; is an international leader in live theater, music and comedy, and provides leading ticketing platforms and marketing services. www.atg.co.uk



About Harris Barton

As the founder and managing director of H. Barton Asset Management, Harris Barton manages four venture capital funds that specialize in providing capital to up-and-coming VC-backed technology startups and four funds of venture capital funds of the country's top-tier VCs for total assets under management of $1.3 billion. Prior to H. Barton Asset Management, Mr. Barton was a founding partner of HRJ Capital, an investment firm specializing in private equity funds of funds. Mr. Barton became a private equity investor during his football career, where as an All-Pro offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers he earned three Super Bowl wins. Today he brings the same passion, dedication, and teamwork to both his financial and philanthropic endeavors. In 2004, Mr. Barton co-founded Champion Charities with his friend and former NFL teammate Ronnie Lott. Dedicated to eradicating brain cancer and helping those afflicted with the disease, the charity has raised more than $25 million for research and patient care. Embracing his mantra of “always give back,” Mr. Barton also focuses his energy on helping and inspiring disadvantaged youth through motivational speeches, volunteer programs and fundraising events. Mr. Barton holds a BA in Finance from the University of North Carolina



About Dwight Hicks

Dwight began his career in athletics as a defensive back on the University of Michigan's football team. He signed with the San Francisco Forty Niners and his outstanding play led him to four consecutive Pro Bowls and two Super Bowl Championships. Dwight is now creating a successful career in the entertainment business. Film credits include THE ROCK; ARMEGEDDON, JACK; VIRGINIA; CARTEL WAR. Some television credits are CRIMINAL MINDS, CASTLE; HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER and BODY OF PROOF. Dwight debuted at the Berkeley Repertory Theater with the World Premier of X's and 0's and also performed X's and 0'S at Center Stage in Baltimore.



About Brent Jones

Brent played 12 years in the National Football League, including 11 with the San Francisco Forty-Niners, where he was a four-time Pro bowl selection and a 3-time All-Pro. Brent won 3 Super Bowls with the 49ers, and he was honored as the NFL's Bart Starr Award recipient in 1998 for outstanding character in the home, on the field, and in the community. He has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame for both Division I and Division II. He was also inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame.

Since 2000, Brent served as a Managing Director of Northgate Capital, a venture capital firm he co-founded until 2017. He is currently on the board of Northgate and remains a partner with the firm. Brent earned his BS in Economics from the University of Santa Clara in 1985



About Ronnie Lott

Humanitarian, social-entrepreneur, activist, and concerned citizen of our global community. These are some of the descriptors most commonly used when referring to Ronnie Lott, a four-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall-of-Famer.



Lott's accomplishments beyond the football field have exceeded his superb career as one of the most distinguished and identifiable defensive players in NFL history.



Lott's commitment to serve others—a trademark of his humanitarian efforts—began during his NFL playing career when he learned that the success he had in football could feed his passion for helping others. In 1989, Lott and his wife Karen founded “All Stars Helping Kids,” (ASHK) a San Francisco Bay Area-based non-profit organization that supports underserved youth. ASHK, has raised more than $30 million with a mission of disrupting the cycle of poverty by increasing the effectiveness of non-profits that focus on education, career readiness and the health and wellness of Bay Area youth. Additionally, ASHK has assisted in funding start-up businesses owned and operated by young people of color. It was named outstanding charity by Catholic Charities in 2008.



In addition to his work at All Stars Helping Kids, Lott co-founded Champion Charities in 2004 with former teammate Harris Barton after Barton lost both his parents to brain tumors. Brain tumors are one of the most lethal forms of cancer for children under the age of 15 and are also the leading cause of cancer-related death for adults 35 years and under. Champion Charities has contributed a significant amount of money for researching brain tumors as well as supporting patients suffering from the disease.



Lott lent his name to the Lott IMPACT Trophy in 2004, one of the nation's most prestigious awards given annually to the college football defensive IMPACT player of the year. IMPACT is an acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. To date, the Foundation has donated over $1.5 million to charities and scholarship funds.



Lott continues his activism while serving on a wide range of boards including Hall of Fame Health, SuRo Capital, Sutter Rock Capital, Multiplying Good Bay Area, Palo Alto Advisory, The Golden Heart Fund, True Capital Management, GSV Capital, and the Santa Clara University Board of Trustees, The Basic Fund and Tipping Point Community, a grant-making organization aiming to break the cycle of poverty.



About Kristi Yamaguchi

Kristi captured the gold medal in the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville, France in figure skating. She is also a 2-time World champion and U.S. National Champion. Kristi is a member of the US Figure Skating Hall of Fame, World Figure Skating Hall of Fame and the US Olympic Hall of Fame. She recently received the USOPC's Jesse Owens Olympic Spirit Award for “serving as a powerful force for good in society” as well as the 2019 Heisman Humanitarian Award for the work of her Always Dream organization. Following a long and successful career in professional figure skating including 10 years of touring with Stars On Ice, Kristi took to the dance floor to win the mirror ball trophy with partner Mark Ballas in season 6 of the popular TV show “Dancing With The Stars.” In 1996, she founded Kristi Yamaguchi's Always Dream whose mission is to give children from low income families access to high quality books in the home environment. Aiming to close the opportunity gap and digital divide with an innovative, family engagement literacy program. www.alwaysdream.org.



In 2012, Kristi added New York Times Best-Selling author to her list of achievements by introducing her first children's picture book, “Dream Big, Little Pig!”, and then following up with “It's A Big World, Little Pig!” and a third title “Cara's Kindness”. Kristi resides in the San Francisco Bay Area with her husband, 2-time US Olympian and Stanley Cup Champion, Bret Hedican, and their daughters Keara and Emma



About Steve Young

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was an NFL analyst for ESPN. He traveled for Monday Night Countdown during the NFL season and on several occasions has been part of ESPN's season-opening doubleheader announcing team, in addition to contributing to ESPN's annual Super Bowl coverage. Young continues to build a successful private equity company, HGGC, where he is currently a Partner, the Chairman and Co-Founder. While being a Celebrity Ambassador with Children Miracle Network for almost 40 years, he is also Chairman of the Board for his Forever Young Foundation, lifting underserved communities and children all over the world. Steve co-authored the New York Times best-selling book, QB: My Life Behind the Spiral and has just written and published his latest book The Law of Love and in progress a part 2 of The Law of Love.



A former Super Bowl MVP, Young retired after 15 NFL seasons in 1999. He appeared on Sunday NFL Countdown in 2000 and expanded his ESPN role full-time beginning in 2001. Young served as an analyst on ABC's Super Bowl xxIV (2000), xxVII (2003) and XL (2006) pre-game shows. He was part of ESPN's main set at Radio City Music Hall for the NFL Draft telecast for five years (2006-10).



Steve Young was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2005, and the 49ers organization retired his No. 8 in a special ceremony at Candlestick Park in 2008. Young retired as the highest-rated signal-caller in NFL history. He was the Super Bowl XXIX MVP and the league's MVP in 1992 and 1994. A dual-threat throughout his career, he amassed 33, 124 passing yards and 232 passing touchdowns, while also totaling 4,239 rushing yards and 43 rushing touchdowns.



As a collegian, Steve Young, the great-great-great grandson of Brigham Young, was a consensus All-American and a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Brigham Young University in 1982. He received a degree in political science with a minor in finance in 1985, and returned to BYU and was graduated from the school of law in 1994. In 2003, Young was inducted into the Academic All-America Hall of Fame.



In 1983, he was a first-round draft pick of the United States Football League's Los Angeles Express. After two seasons with L.A., he was released from his contract and signed by the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 49ers signed him as a back-up quarterback to Joe Montana in 1987. He succeeded Montana as the starter from 1991 until his retirement in 1999. In all, Young won three Super Bowl titles, two as a back-up and one as a starter, when he threw a record six touchdowns in a 49-26 victory over the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX.