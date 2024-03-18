Broadway Bares San Francisco To Return To 1015 Folsom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Bares SF is coming back to the city with the highly anticipated return to stage on Sunday, June 16, 2024, at 1015 Folsom. The theme for this year’s Broadway Bares/SF Strips show is FilmStrips. Featuring 60 San Francisco dancers, this year's production, promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment and philanthropy.

Broadway Bares SF is produced by and benefits the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation (REAF) and also benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The evening will help raise funds for HIV/AIDS Services, Homelessness, and Hunger Relief in SF and across the nation.

Auditions for Broadway Bares SF will be held on Saturday, April 13th, 2024, at ODC Studios, located at 351 Shotwell St, San Francisco. Registration and sign-up will begin at 3:00 PM, with auditions commencing at 3:30 PM. While video submissions will be accepted, in-person attendance at auditions is highly encouraged for the best experience and consideration. For more information on auditions visit broadwaybaressf.org/volunteer/

Building on the fabulous success of past years, Broadway Bares SF has become a cherished Pride staple in the San Francisco community. Deb Leamy, founder the SF chapter of Broadway Bares, returns to helm the production as Director and co-producer. Damien Beard, a favorite Bares SF choreographer and performer, will also return as co-producer. The Bob Ross Foundation returns as a major sponsor.

Last year’s edition, ChampionStrips, filled DNA Lounge for two shows. Raising over $87,000, the lifetime total for Broadway Bares SF now stands at over $330,000 for the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

About Broadway Bares SF

"Broadway Bares," a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was conceived and produced by Jerry Mitchell (Tony Award-winning director and choreographer). It has been an annual AIDS fundraising event in New York City for over 30 years and is now one of the largest annual fundraisers in NYC.

Broadway Bares SF, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, was introduced in 2016 by Deb Leamy and founding Producers Ken Henderson & Joe Seiler of the Richmond/Ermet Aid Foundation. Showcasing the talent of local performers, Broadway Bares SF aims to raise awareness and funds for HIV/AIDS services while supporting vital community programs.

For more information, please visit Broadway Bares SF online at broadwaybaressf.org/, at facebook.com/broadwaybaressf, and at instagram.com/broadwaybaressf.