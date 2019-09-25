Blue Man Group Returns to Broadway San Jose with SPEECHLESS Tour

Broadway San Jose, a Nederlander Presentation, announced today that Blue Man Group, owned by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, will bring their new tour, Speechless, to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) for a limited engagement from Friday, November 1 through Sunday, November 3, 2019. Single tickets ($48-$128) are on sale now at broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (M-F 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 135 W. San Carlos St., San Jose), or by calling 800-982-ARTS (2787). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 669-242-8559. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



The performance schedule for Blue Man Group is as follows: Friday, November 1 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, November 2 at 2 p.m. & 8 p.m.; and Sunday, November 3 at 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m.



Under the helm of visionary director Jenny Koons, in her first-time collaboration with Blue Man Group, the world-renowned bald and blue trio embark on a fresh journey of discovery through this tour, the result of 27+ years spent observing humanity.Speechless will feature new and original compositions, invented instruments, and unexpected situations alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary, and profound absurdity.



Jenny Koons is a New York-based director who comes to Blue Man Group having recently completed productions of Between Us: The Deck of Cards with the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, A Midsummer Night's Dream with The Public Theater Mobile Unit, The Tempest with The Juilliard School, and Burn All Night with The American Repertory Theatre. Koons was an artist in residence at Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, SPACE on Ryder Farm, and The Invisible Dog Art Center and has developed new work at Ars Nova, Steppenwolf, Joe's Pub, and the Roundabout Theatre Company. Jenny was the 2017 curator of New York City Center's Encores! Off-Center Lobby Project, co-curator of the 2016 Toronto ThisGen Conference, and co-founder of Artists 4 Change NYC (National Black Theatre). She is a proud 2017 Lilly Award recipient.



Working in collaboration with Jenny Koons on the Blue Man Group Speechless Tour is Blue Man Group Creative Director Jon Knight. The tour is produced and promoted in partnership with NETworks Presentations.



The Blue Man Group Speechless Tour is presented as part of the Broadway San Jose 2019-20 season.



Broadway San Jose is a partnership between The Nederlander Organization of New York and Team San Jose, the managing entity for San Jose's publicly-held performance venues and civic centers.





