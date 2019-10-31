Black Repertory Group Kicks Off 56th Uninterrupted Season With Nationally Touring Remembering James The Musical

The Black Repertory Group is kicking off its 56th Uninterrupted Theatre season with The Life and Music of The Godfather of Soul, James Brown. The Nationally touring musical REMEMBERING JAMESwill open Nov. 7 and run Thursday- Sundays through Nov. 24.

Based on the life and music catalog of music icon and Legend, , James Brown, REMEMBERING JAMES offers a behind-the-scenes look at the rise of James Brown career in 1952, being introduced and soon managed by Benjamin Bart to 1968 when the nation was stunned from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's assassination.

Starting out as a gosepl singer apart of a local choir to bravely stepping on a stage in a club, soon being recognized and signed by Federal Records.

Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown Features songs such as "Please Please," "I Feel Good," and "This is a Man's Man's World ,". Over the years, James Brown's Story has been told through many documentaries and was adapted into the 2014 motion picture "GET ON UP" starring Chadwick Boseman. Now Dedrick Weathersby is telling the stage version ONLY between the years of 1951-1968. Weathersby stated "This is very much on purpose and should be taken as such".

"REMEMBERING JAMES takes you behind the scenes of the music that many grew up on and still singing or playing today. The rise of James Brown is incredibly compelling, while also showing the isolation between national matters and the music industry" said Producer and Creator Dedrick Weathersby.

Dedrick Weathersby and Weathersby Productions have partnered with Black Repertory Group in their 56th Theatrical Season. Weathersby stated, "This is a promising partnership, given the longevity of its exitstence and rich African American history.

Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group Theater (BRG) exists as the forebearing theatrical griot group of its kind in the nation. The Black Repertory Group has a history of providing access to the dramatic arts for under-privileged, under-served, and minority populations through its ability to draw crowds from local churches, schools, civic organizations, and the community at large.

Directed by Dedrick Weathersby

REMEMBERING JAMES- The Life and Music of James Brown will feature musical direction by William "Will Roc" Griffin. The cast will be led by Dedrick Weathersby as James Brown, Kyle Goldman as Benjamin Bart and Donna Marie as Velma Warren Brown.

Performances of REMEMBERING JAMES run Thursday - Sundays

Nov. 7-24, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m and 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for Seniors/Military, $35 for General Admission and $65 for VIP (Meet and Greet). Tickets can be purchased through by phone at (510) 652-2120, (925) 262-7276, or online @ www.blackrepertorygroup.com

Patrons seeking group or student tickets should call to make arrangements.

CAST LIST:

James Brown - Dedrick Weathersby

Benjamin Bart - Kyle Goldman

Velma Warren Brown - Donna Marie

William Griffin - Pee Wee

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Writer- Dedrick Weathersby

Director - Dedrick Weathersby

Music Director - William "Will Roc" Griffin

Stage Manager - Morgan Becker

Set Designer - Calvin Dieks

Executive Producers- Dr. Mona Vaughn Scott and Sean Vaughn Scott of Black Repertory Group Inc

Producer- Weathersby Productions





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You