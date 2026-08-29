Berkeley Shakespeare Company To Present WILLIE SINGS THE BLUES! A Gala Fundraiser

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A one-night only gala fundraiser for one of the Bay Area's theatre troupes, WILLIE SINGS THE BLUES! will be an evening of The Bard, Bardolatry, and actual Bards singing, playing, and performing a one-act cabaret-style, multi-discipline show you won't be able to see anywhere else!

Including selections from AS YOU LIKE IT and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM, plus musical surprises from and inspired by company productions of THE TEMPEST, CYMBELINE, MACBETH, TWELFTH NIGHT, KING LEAR, JULIUS CAESAR, and CYRANO DE BERGERAC!

Directed by Stuart Bousel and Alejandra Wahl, with music direction and accompaniment by Bryan Seet.

Featuring performances from Jennifer Gallagher, Phillip Leyva, Carl Lucania, Amber McCann, Christian Munck, Katherine Park, Elana Swartz, Zach Vaughn, Alejandra Wahl, and Lisa Wang.

The performance will take place on Sunday, October 18, 2026 @ 7 PM (doors open at 6 PM) at Feinstein’s At The Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco). Tickets range from $35-$62 and can be purchased here.

Berkeley Shakespeare Company is committed to producing high-quality shows in the Bay Area that are inclusive and actor-driven. The company affirms the practice of Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) in all aspects of its work. Their productions emphasize inclusivity, empowerment, and collaborative, actor-driven art, aiming to bring together passionate artists and the community to celebrate the humanity of theatre.

Berkeley Shakespeare Company was founded by Emily Newsome, Phillip Leyva, and Jennifer Gallagher, aiming to create a safe and supportive space for artists of all backgrounds. The company debuted in 2021 with a production of Macbeth and continues to produce Shakespearean and other dramatic works, emphasizing empowerment for underrepresented groups and a commitment to transforming the theater landscape in the Bay Area.

More information available at berkeleyshakes.org.

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