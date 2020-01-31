Berkeley Rep Extends GATZ

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that due to demand, Gatz, which enacts the beloved classic novel The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald and is directed by John Collins, will have an extension. The show will now run for an extra three performances through Sunday, March 1. Gatz begins on Thursday, February 13, 2020. For ticket information visit berkeleyrep.org or call the box office at 510 647-2949.

After sold out runs at The Public Theater, Sydney Opera House, in London's West End, and at theatres and festivals around the world, an astonishing tour de force finally comes to Berkeley.

An anonymous office worker at a shabby small business finds a copy of The Great Gatsby on his desk one morning, and starts to read aloud. At first his coworkers hardly notice. But after a series of strange coincidences, it's no longer clear whether he's reading the book or the book is transforming him.

The winner of two Lucille Lortel Awards, three Elliott Norton Awards, and an Obie Award, Gatz has enthralled audiences from New York to Lisbon and Los Angeles to Abu Dhabi.

Whether you've read and loved it or never gotten around to it, now's your chance to have F. Scott Fitzgerald's classic performed for you, word for word. Don't miss this binge-worthy experience that's a celebration of the act of reading and a brilliant blast of theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You