Berkeley Rep Cancels Performances Through April 5

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that due to increasing concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and Governor Gavin Newsom's recommendation to postpone large events of more than 250 people, it will cancel future performances of its current production, Culture Clash (Still) in America. School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, originally slated to start on March 19, will be on hiatus through April 5. Culture Clash (Still) in America had its final performance on Wednesday, March 11. Berkeley Rep has been closely monitoring the latest recommendations from public health authorities; based on their advice, the Theatre's leadership feels this is the best course of action.

"We take the health and safety of our patrons, staff, and artists very seriously," said Managing Director Susie Medak. "This is an unfortunate situation and it was a difficult decision to make, but as members of the community, we must do our part and take action to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We encourage everyone to continue to follow the guidelines set forth by public health officials. Berkeley Rep will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as we receive them."

Although future performances of Culture Clash have been canceled, Berkeley Rep is developing an innovative way for audience members to experience this acclaimed production from the comfort of their own homes. Patrons will be provided exclusive access to a recording of the performance through a partner that will also grant access to an extensive library of productions, ranging from Shakespearean classics to modern musicals and dramas. This process is still being finalized. Ticket holders will receive an email from Berkeley Rep with directions on how to access the recording sometime in the next week.

Information regarding COVID-19 is changing rapidly. Patrons are advised to visit www.berkeleyrep.org as updates become available and to coordinate handling of their tickets.





