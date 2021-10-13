Berkeley Playhouse To Present Season Opener INTO THE WOODS Next Month

Berkeley Playhouse opens its 13th season of musical theater productions with Into the Woods, performing November 19 to December 23, 2021.

Into the Woods is directed and choreographed by Alex Rodriguez and music directed by Kenji Higashihama.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine brilliantly weave classic Grimm fairy tales together in this musical full of depth and magic. A baker and his wife endeavor to lift a family curse by journeying into the woods, where they encounter Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairytale characters. Adventure ensues and together they learn to "be careful what you wish for."

THE CAST: Anthony Rollins-Mullens* as The Narrator/Mysterious Man , Reggie D. White* as The Baker, Rebecca Pingree as The Baker's Wife , Marah Sotelo as Cinderella , Erika Cospin as Little Red Riding Hood , Alexis Lazear as The Witch , Serene Hammami as Rapunzel , John Melis as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf , David Tuttle as Rapunzel's Prince , Amy Bouchard as Cinderella's Mother/Granny , Romelo Urbi as Jack , Jill Collister as Jack's Mother , Anna Joham as Cinderella's Stepmother , Melinda Campero as Florinda , Jasmine Cook as Lucinda , and Christopher Sotelo as The Steward

*Denotes member of Actor's Equity Association, the union representing professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select weekday evenings, beginning November 19, 2021. Press night will be held on Saturday, November 20 at 7pm. Tickets (ranging from $25-$44) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org . Ticket prices are subject to change without notice. Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse, located at 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.

