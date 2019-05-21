Berkeley Playhouse To Present BIG, THE MUSICAL

Berkeley Playhouse closes their dynamic eleventh season of professional theater with this delightful remake of the classic '80s comedy.



Josh Baskin is 12 years old. He wishes that his mom would stop hugging him in public, that he didn't have to take out the garbage, and that Cynthia Benson, the girl next door, would notice him. When she passes him over for an older boy, Josh makes a wish to be big-and wakes up the next morning in the body of a 30-year-old man! Driven from his home, Josh must navigate the unknown world of adults-jobs, girlfriends, and fancy foods-as he and his best friend seek out a way to undo the spell that caused him to grow. Filled with Zoltar machines, floor pianos, and a dazzling, pop-filled score, Big, The Musical is fun for the entire family.



Performances run Friday through Sunday, and select Thursday evenings, beginning June 21, 2019. Press night will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 7pm. Tickets (ranging from $20-$40) are available by calling (510) 845-8542 x351 or by visiting online at berkeleyplayhouse.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"We're so excited to close our 19/20 Season with this charming and poignant musical comedy," says Executive Director and Producer Kimberly Dooley. "Between all the laughter and the wacky hijinks, there are some truly priceless and meaningful moments. Our young protagonist, Josh, learns some very valuable life lessons, including the meaning of true friendship, and the importance of growing up on your own terms at your own pace."



Adds Founding Artistic Director Elizabeth McKoy, "This story reminds us that there's always room to be a child at heart, and that maturity comes in all shapes and sizes." Continuing to make theater available for all audiences, the run of Berkeley Playhouse's Big, The Musical includes two low-cost preview performances and offers two Pay What You Can performances.

PREVIEWS: Friday, June 21 at 7 pm, and Saturday, June 22 at 1 pm

OPENS: Saturday, June 22 at 7 pm

PRESS: Saturday, June 22 at 7 pm

CLOSES: Sunday, July 28 at 2 pm



PERFORMANCES: Due to the unique performance schedule, please check the website for specific dates and times. All performances at Berkeley Playhouse at The Julia Morgan Theater, 2640 College Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704.



TICKETS: For tickets ($22 for previews, $20-$40 for regular performances) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org. Group rates available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change at any time.



PAY WHAT YOU CAN: There will be two "Pay What You Can" performances, Thursday, June 27 at 7 pm and Thursday, July 11 at 7 pm. The promotion is cash only at the door one hour prior to performance time. We request a donation of $20 per ticket but are able to accept a minimum of $5 per ticket.



FAMILY GUIDE: Education is central to the mission at Berkeley Playhouse. A family guide created by Berkeley Playhouse staff has created to enrich the learning experience of all patrons both young and seasoned. Links to the free family guide can be found online at berkeleyplayhouse.org.





