Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards

Bay Area Children's Theatre's Baby Rave Is Back This Month, Bringing Family Fun For All Ages

What to expect: Dancing! Facepainting! Crafts! Snacks! and more!

Dec. 20, 2022  

Bay Area Children's Theatre's Baby Rave Is Back This Month, Bringing Family Fun For All Ages

Bay Area Children's Theatre's education outreach programs offer Free, Fun, and Flexible arts education for over 25,000 children in Bay Area schools.

As we all emerge from the pandemic, Bay Area Children's Theatre's Student Matinees and In-School Workshops give thousands of Bay Area students the chance to see and perform LIVE theatre for the first time!

But they need your help to keep it going!

A Dance Party for ALL Ages!

Bay Area Children's Theatre is bringing back their popular, Baby Rave to ring in the New Year. It's an all-ages celebration for the whole family, complete with a countdown to "midnight" at a time that works for your little ones!

What to expect:

Dancing!

Facepainting!

Crafts!

Snacks!

Countdown to "Midnight"

Toast to the New Year for adults and kids!

Anything goes at Baby Rave, the Bay Area's wildly popular daytime dance party for children and families of all ages. Since launching in 2016, Bay Area Children's Theatre's New Year's Eve Rave sells out in minutes.

New Year's Eve at BACT offers an affordable, engaging, and educational activity for families with children of all ages.

"I had no idea what I was walking into," said Oakland native Edward Hazzard III, aka DJ E.T., who has hosted Baby Rave for the Bay Area Children's Theatre since it launched in 2016. "My first few years of deejaying was always for adults. There was an occasional middle school dance, because my wife was a middle school teacher, a few proms here and there - but never for (young children)."

With its playful environment and irreverent name, Baby Rave has quickly become a magnet for Bay Area families, both newcomers and natives like Hazzard who are striving to raise their children in a region where blue-collar workers are increasingly rare and Berkeley professors can scarcely afford to remain.

"The BACT Baby Rave has always been an invitation for families to shake off the worries and stress of the day to day and celebrate the joy of just being a family together, playing and having fun!" says Khalia Davis, Bay Area Children's Theatre's Artistic Director. "As a FUNdraiser, it is also an opportunity for us to remind our groovy guests that our mission has always been to reach as many young people as we can through the power of the arts and it wouldn't be possible without their support.

And honestly, who doesn't love a good dance party?"

BACT's Baby Rave offers families three choices of times for this event:

· 11am - 12:30pm

o "Midnight" at 12pm

· 2pm - 3:30pm

o "Midnight" at 3pm

· 5pm - 6:30pm

o "Midnight" at 6pm

This is a fundraising event for Bay Area Children's Theatre's Arts in Schools program.

Tickets are $40 for children and $50 for adults. Children under 2 do not require a ticket.

All money raised directly supports BACT's education outreach programs.
Receive a tax-deductible donation acknowledgment for your ticket purchase not including Fair Market Value of $10 per ticket.

Parents often remark that they relish the opportunity to let their kids play in public for an hour and a half without having to police their behavior as they would at a museum or even a playground, where small children pose a near-constant danger to themselves. Almost all of them expressed optimism that their families would dance till they dropped!

Baby Rave is held at BACT Berkeley Central

2055 Center Street
Berkeley, CA 94704


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Viet Cuongs Final Commission For California Symphony To Feature Pianist Sarah Cahill, May Photo
Viet Cuong's Final Commission For California Symphony To Feature Pianist Sarah Cahill, May 2023
California Symphony announces the World Premiere of the third and final commission for California Symphony by Young American Composer-in-Residence Viet Cuong (2020-2023) will be a piano concerto (title TBD), to be performed May 20–21, 2023 in Fresh Inspirations, the orchestra's momentous season finale concert. It was further announced this new work will feature nationally acclaimed pianist Sarah Cahill as the guest soloist.
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatr Photo
12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 19th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Golden Gate Theatre Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Golden Gate Theatre
What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Golden Gate Theatre? Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, beat a path to San Francisco's Golden Gate Theatre for a night of frighteningly funny laughs about death. As someone who has never seen the original film version by master of macabre, Tim Burton, I wasn't sure what to expect. But it quickly became clear that just like the movie, this show has a devoted cult following. This cheering and adoring audience (there's nothing better than a San Francisco audience) took no notice of the very thin plot and inconsistencies in the story, and instead focused on the over-the-top, high energy slapstick comedy stylings of the hilarious Justin Collette as the millennia-old demon 'Beetlejuice.' With clever songs by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown & Anthony King, this is one show you should be dying to see (ba-dum tsh).
Dynamic RED BIKE Directed By Jeffrey Lo Comes To Center REP This February Photo
Dynamic RED BIKE Directed By Jeffrey Lo Comes To Center REP This February
Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich's compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.

More Hot Stories For You


Viet Cuong's Final Commission For California Symphony To Feature Pianist Sarah Cahill, May 2023Viet Cuong's Final Commission For California Symphony To Feature Pianist Sarah Cahill, May 2023
December 19, 2022

California Symphony announces the World Premiere of the third and final commission for California Symphony by Young American Composer-in-Residence Viet Cuong (2020-2023) will be a piano concerto (title TBD), to be performed May 20–21, 2023 in Fresh Inspirations, the orchestra's momentous season finale concert. It was further announced this new work will feature nationally acclaimed pianist Sarah Cahill as the guest soloist.
Dynamic RED BIKE Directed By Jeffrey Lo Comes To Center REP This FebruaryDynamic RED BIKE Directed By Jeffrey Lo Comes To Center REP This February
December 16, 2022

Center Repertory Company will present Obie Award-winning Cuban American author Caridad Svich's compelling play Red Bike, which examines a crumbling American dream and the economic-social-cultural divide through the eyes of an 11-year-old growing up in small-town America.
San Francisco Conservatory of Music Spring 2023 Schedule Of Live Performances Is Here!San Francisco Conservatory of Music Spring 2023 Schedule Of Live Performances Is Here!
December 16, 2022

As we welcome a new season, the San Francisco Conservatory of Music have announced its spring 2023 concert series, which includes a combination of in-person and live-streamed events.   ﻿
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in FebruaryBLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW is Coming to San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts in February
December 16, 2022

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It’s time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts for a limited engagement with the Bluey live show, Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show!
HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE is Coming to Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in MarchHERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE is Coming to Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts in March
December 16, 2022

Virtuoso pianist/actor/playwright/ producer Hershey Felder will return to the Bay Area for a strictly limited engagement of his acclaimed work, Hershey Felder as George Gershwin Alone, part of a limited farewell tour of a character performed live more than 3000 times throughout the world.
share