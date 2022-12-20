Bay Area Children's Theatre's Baby Rave Is Back This Month, Bringing Family Fun For All Ages

Bay Area Children's Theatre's education outreach programs offer Free, Fun, and Flexible arts education for over 25,000 children in Bay Area schools.

As we all emerge from the pandemic, Bay Area Children's Theatre's Student Matinees and In-School Workshops give thousands of Bay Area students the chance to see and perform LIVE theatre for the first time!

But they need your help to keep it going!

A Dance Party for ALL Ages!

Bay Area Children's Theatre is bringing back their popular, Baby Rave to ring in the New Year. It's an all-ages celebration for the whole family, complete with a countdown to "midnight" at a time that works for your little ones!

What to expect:

Dancing!

Facepainting!

Crafts!

Snacks!

Countdown to "Midnight"

Toast to the New Year for adults and kids!

Anything goes at Baby Rave, the Bay Area's wildly popular daytime dance party for children and families of all ages. Since launching in 2016, Bay Area Children's Theatre's New Year's Eve Rave sells out in minutes.

New Year's Eve at BACT offers an affordable, engaging, and educational activity for families with children of all ages.

"I had no idea what I was walking into," said Oakland native Edward Hazzard III, aka DJ E.T., who has hosted Baby Rave for the Bay Area Children's Theatre since it launched in 2016. "My first few years of deejaying was always for adults. There was an occasional middle school dance, because my wife was a middle school teacher, a few proms here and there - but never for (young children)."

With its playful environment and irreverent name, Baby Rave has quickly become a magnet for Bay Area families, both newcomers and natives like Hazzard who are striving to raise their children in a region where blue-collar workers are increasingly rare and Berkeley professors can scarcely afford to remain.

"The BACT Baby Rave has always been an invitation for families to shake off the worries and stress of the day to day and celebrate the joy of just being a family together, playing and having fun!" says Khalia Davis, Bay Area Children's Theatre's Artistic Director. "As a FUNdraiser, it is also an opportunity for us to remind our groovy guests that our mission has always been to reach as many young people as we can through the power of the arts and it wouldn't be possible without their support.

And honestly, who doesn't love a good dance party?"

BACT's Baby Rave offers families three choices of times for this event:

· 11am - 12:30pm

o "Midnight" at 12pm

· 2pm - 3:30pm

o "Midnight" at 3pm

· 5pm - 6:30pm

o "Midnight" at 6pm

This is a fundraising event for Bay Area Children's Theatre's Arts in Schools program.

Tickets are $40 for children and $50 for adults. Children under 2 do not require a ticket.

All money raised directly supports BACT's education outreach programs.

Receive a tax-deductible donation acknowledgment for your ticket purchase not including Fair Market Value of $10 per ticket.

Parents often remark that they relish the opportunity to let their kids play in public for an hour and a half without having to police their behavior as they would at a museum or even a playground, where small children pose a near-constant danger to themselves. Almost all of them expressed optimism that their families would dance till they dropped!

Baby Rave is held at BACT Berkeley Central

2055 Center Street

Berkeley, CA 94704