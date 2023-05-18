Bay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 Years

All forthcoming shows, classes, and camps have been canceled.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and th Photo 3 Pianist Bruce Liu Replaces Violinist Hilary Hahn in Performances With Rafael Payare and the SF Symphony
Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre Photo 4 Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre

Cast and Creative Team Set for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at South Bay Musical Theatre

Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT), a non-profit performing arts organization whose award-winning productions and educational outreach programs have reached more than one million children and adults, has announced it will cease operations. All forthcoming shows, classes, and camps have been canceled, effective today. Details about refunds for tickets and summer camps will be made available to patrons at a future date.

"The Board of Directors has made the incredibly difficult decision to close Bay Area Children's Theatre," said Christina Clark Bloodgood, president of BACT's board. "Live theater has a unique ability to spark children's imagination and creativity, and we are heartbroken that BACT cannot continue to carry out its vital mission."

Founded in 2004 by Nina Meehan, BACT rose to become one of the nation's leading theater companies for young audiences. The company staged original productions, as well as adaptations of popular children's books, helping to promote literacy while introducing children to the magic of live performance. BACT productions have won 15 Theatre Bay Area Awards; past hits have included A Year with Frog and Toad, Good Night Gorilla, and Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas.

A vital part of BACT's mission was to reach out to families in communities that may not otherwise have opportunities to experience live theater. The company presented free or low-cost matinees for school groups from across the Bay Area, and many of the company's productions focused on themes of diversity and empowerment. For example, the company wrote and produced an original musical adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's book, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World. In addition to shows performed by adult actors, BACT offered camps and classes in cities across the Bay Area, providing thousands of Bay Area children with their first on-stage experiences through productions like Aladdin Jr. and The Little Mermaid.

Like many arts organizations, BACT was challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while government funding provided temporary relief, operating expenses continued to rise, leaving the organization with unsustainable debt. Earlier this month, the organization launched the Save Our Stage campaign, which aimed to raise funds to allow BACT to continue. While many people offered to help, the growing, insurmountable financial burdens led to the non-profit's closure.

"We are immensely grateful to our internal team - including BACT's performers, educators, creatives, and staff - and to our broader community of patrons and supporters," said Clark Bloodgood. "This organization has much to be proud of. For nearly 20 years, BACT has brought joy to countless children and adults in the Bay Area and beyond."



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco

Sara Porkalobs DRAGON LADY & More Set for Marin Theatre Company 2023/24 Season Photo
Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY & More Set for Marin Theatre Company 2023/24 Season

Marin Theatre Company has announced the four productions that will make up the company’s 2023/24 season. Learn how to purchase tickets!

The Pear Theatre Concludes Season With FALSETTOS by William Finn and James Lapine Photo
The Pear Theatre Concludes Season With FALSETTOS by William Finn and James Lapine

Just in time for June Pride Month, The Pear Theatre concludes its 21st Season with the beloved musical Falsettos by William Finn and James Lapine - winner of two 1992 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical, and nominated for five 2016 Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical. 

Interview: Elizabeth Carter of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Explores the Photo
Interview: Elizabeth Carter of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Explores the In-Between Places That Foster Community

BroadwayWorld chats with director Elizabeth Carter about her new production of Robert Harling's 'Steel Magnolias' running at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley in Mountain View June 7 to July 2 with a multicultural cast of stage veterans.

BLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In Arcata Photo
BLACKOUT: A ONE WOMAN SHOW Comes To The Exit Theatre In Arcata

With 'brilliant comic timing and an excellent script,' this breathless performance invites you out of hiding and into the light.


More Hot Stories For You

DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Extends at Club Fugazi Through December 2023
Bay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 YearsBay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 Years
Sara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY & More Set for Marin Theatre Company 2023/24 SeasonSara Porkalob's DRAGON LADY & More Set for Marin Theatre Company 2023/24 Season
The Pear Theatre Concludes Season With FALSETTOS by William Finn and James LapineThe Pear Theatre Concludes Season With FALSETTOS by William Finn and James Lapine

Videos

Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

San Francisco SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BY GEORGES! A Day in the Life of the Legendary Chevalier
MVCPA Mainstage (5/20-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The AI Experiment: An Unscripted Adventure
BATS Improv (5/06-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# San Francisco Scottish Fiddlers starring Alasdair Fraser
Spangenberg Theater in Palo Alto (5/20-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Live At the Orinda - 2022-2023 Concert Season
Orinda Theatre (10/16-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Fresh Inspirations"
Hofmann Theatre at Lesher Center for the Arts (5/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The River Bride
City Lights Theater Company (5/18-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SistahFriend
Phoenix Theater (6/06-6/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You