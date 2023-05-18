Bay Area Children's Theatre Closes After Nearly 20 Years

Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT), a non-profit performing arts organization whose award-winning productions and educational outreach programs have reached more than one million children and adults, has announced it will cease operations. All forthcoming shows, classes, and camps have been canceled, effective today. Details about refunds for tickets and summer camps will be made available to patrons at a future date.

"The Board of Directors has made the incredibly difficult decision to close Bay Area Children's Theatre," said Christina Clark Bloodgood, president of BACT's board. "Live theater has a unique ability to spark children's imagination and creativity, and we are heartbroken that BACT cannot continue to carry out its vital mission."

Founded in 2004 by Nina Meehan, BACT rose to become one of the nation's leading theater companies for young audiences. The company staged original productions, as well as adaptations of popular children's books, helping to promote literacy while introducing children to the magic of live performance. BACT productions have won 15 Theatre Bay Area Awards; past hits have included A Year with Frog and Toad, Good Night Gorilla, and Very Hungry Caterpillar Christmas.

A vital part of BACT's mission was to reach out to families in communities that may not otherwise have opportunities to experience live theater. The company presented free or low-cost matinees for school groups from across the Bay Area, and many of the company's productions focused on themes of diversity and empowerment. For example, the company wrote and produced an original musical adaptation of Chelsea Clinton's book, She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World. In addition to shows performed by adult actors, BACT offered camps and classes in cities across the Bay Area, providing thousands of Bay Area children with their first on-stage experiences through productions like Aladdin Jr. and The Little Mermaid.

Like many arts organizations, BACT was challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic, and while government funding provided temporary relief, operating expenses continued to rise, leaving the organization with unsustainable debt. Earlier this month, the organization launched the Save Our Stage campaign, which aimed to raise funds to allow BACT to continue. While many people offered to help, the growing, insurmountable financial burdens led to the non-profit's closure.

"We are immensely grateful to our internal team - including BACT's performers, educators, creatives, and staff - and to our broader community of patrons and supporters," said Clark Bloodgood. "This organization has much to be proud of. For nearly 20 years, BACT has brought joy to countless children and adults in the Bay Area and beyond."