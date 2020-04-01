Bay Area Children's Theatre Baby Rave Dance Party Goes Virtual on Sunday

Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) is launching its first-ever Virtual Baby Rave for housebound families this Sunday, April 5, at 10 a.m. PDT, at https://www.facebook.com/events/256898428810232/

Partnering with E.T. Hazzard of E.T. Events, the DJ and dad who normally spins the musical magic at the theatre company's extremely popular, in-person Baby Raves, BACT is inviting families to tune in and dance from 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. PDT, either through BACT's Facebook page or through: https://www.facebook.com/djetevents

"We've posted suggestions for creating a party atmosphere at home that will echo the props we provide for toddlers to play with at our monthly Baby Raves," said BACT Executive Director Nina Meehan.

Suggestions include making ribbon sticks by taping ribbons to a marker, collecting costumes or scarves in a laundry basket in the middle of the dancing space, setting the mood with twinkle lights, hanging an umbrella upside down in an unexpected place, handing out sunglasses for a cool vibe, making a mobile out of decorated paper plates . . . the list goes on, wherever one's creativity roams.

BACT launched Baby Raves two years ago to give families with toddlers an outing in a party environment that engages the very youngest kids and gives parents a stress-free way to bounce along with their little ones while enjoying the company of other adults.

BACT's first-ever Virtual Baby Rave is the theatre's second online offering in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The company recently launched Creativity Corner (https://www.creativitycorner.org/), an interactive "playborhood" that engages children in process drama and gives them follow-up activities that they can do on their own.

"Since we had to cancel our March Baby Rave and all our other programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we wanted to reach out to families and give them a creative outlet for playing at home," Meehan said. "We never publicized our Baby Raves, but they sold out months in advance, so we know parents are eager to share an imaginative, easy-going party with their young children. We are thrilled to be offering a variation on the Baby Rave experience so that families can share the joy of music and dance together in their own homes."





