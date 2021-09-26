BWW Review: CHESS IN CONCERT at 42nd Street Moon

Chess in Concert

Book by Richard Nelson

Music by Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson | Lyrics by Tim Rice

Directed by Daren A.C. Carollo and Danny Cozart

Music Directed and Conducted by Daniel

42nd Street Moon at the Alcazar Theatre

42nd Street Moon successfully staged a three-night concert performance of Tim Rice's Cold War story inspired by the political implications of the 1972 chess "Match of the Century" between Bobby Fisher and Boris Spassky. Excellently cast with glorious orchestration, Chess played to an enthusiastic near sell out at the beautiful Alcazar Theatre.

Smartly directed by Daren A.C. Carollo and Danny Cozart, this production is not a static read through but moves with the music, creating pop and energy. The lyrics are clearly identifiable as Rice's, like his hits Jesus Christ Superstar and Evita and the music by Abba's male duo of Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson is surprisingly mature and consistent.

Will Giammona (Molotov), Cate Hayman (Florence) and Jaron Vesely (Anatoly)

The leads are superb starting with the unlikely love triangle of brash American chess champ Freddie Trumper (Kamren Mahaney), his manager Florence (Cate Hayman) and Russian champion Anatoly (Jaron Vesely). Mahaney has the rock vocal chops and appropriate smug confidence required, having performed in the rock musical Rock of Ages. Cate Hayman, who wowed SF audiences as Sally Bowles in Cabaret, where she won both the TBA and SFBATCC awards, easily vacillates between her contempt for Freddie and newfound love for Anatoly. Jaron Vesely's lovely baritone elicits a man torn by choices of new love over family and the effects of his defection on those around him.

Kamren Mahaney (Freddie) and Cate Hayman (Florence)

The score is quite ambitious and covers many genres from the 80's disco hit "One Night in Bangkok", to the majestic "Anthem", and the hugely popular ballad "I Know Him So Well" duet. The 20-piece orchestra conducted by Daniel Thomas is certainly a highlight of this production. Supporting performances by B Noel Thomas as the Arbiter, Will Giammona as Molotov and Trixie Aballa as Svetlana round out this excellent presentation.

Needles to say it was a joy to see live theatre once again, see familiar faces and support 42nd Street Moon in its return to normalcy.