BWW Review: AIROTIC SOIREE at Great Star Theatre

AirOtic Soirée

Directed by Stephane Haffner

Created by Stephane and Kyle Kier

Great Star Theatre

Built in 1925, the revived 500-seat Great Star Theater is the only remaining theater in San Francisco's Chinatown and now has the hottest show in town with AirOtic Soiree, a sensationally seductive evening of aerial circus artistry and burlesque cabaret at its finest.

Featuring five ridiculously talented performers, the series of vignettes involve breathtaking feats of aerial magic on the hoop, strap loops and silks either solo, duos or trios. As a former gymnast, I can attest to the strength it takes to suspend from heights by one hand with someone hanging onto you. The performers, mostly from Italy or Brazil, make it look effortless with their stylized movements, stamina, and elegance.

Each number is accompanied by a sensuous soundtrack including numbers by Britney Spears ("Toxic"), Christine Aguilera ("Nasty Naughty Boy"), Beyonce ("Crazy in Love") and Ray Charles' "Hit the Road Jack." Interspersed between the jaw-dropping aerial numbers are acts involving contortionists, hand balancing and two sizzling numbers including a bathtub that are worth the admission price.

There's two creative Day Glo numbers, one where the costumes glow, the other a naked paint bath number that's pure fun. Another erotic number has the naked performers in sheer fabric tubes reminding me of the best of Mummenschanz. What makes this whole production sing is the pairings of same and opposite sex performers, a sure-fire hit for the savvy sexually fluid San Francisco audiences.

The five performers are Guila Serra, Nahuel Broin, Mattia Rossi Ruggeri Emiliano Simeoni and Gabrielle Bryana, all trained in various art forms. Part circus, part burlesque and 100% sexy, AirOtic arouses the senses and the libido. The daring of the performances, the exquisite costuming and stunning choreography make this show a must-see.

AirOtic Soirée continues through June 12th, 2022, at the Great Star Theatre, 636 Jackson Street, San Francisco. Tickets available at https://feverup.com/m/112669

Photo credit: Robin Fadtke