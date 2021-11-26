BWW Previews: HOMECOMING at Campbell UMC with SVGMC

The spirit of the season is back with a new show from SVGMC and new director, Corey Liggans Miller. Liggans Miller is an educator and local performer who most recently was seen in a leading role at the Tabbard Theater (New Brain). Liggans Miller debuts with a show that is an uplifting, joyous, heartwarming, and explores the feelings of their time away. Join the audience as Homecoming proves "you can come home again".

Audience for Homecoming must be masked a t all times, Additionally, guests 12+ must be fully vaccinated and show proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of performance.

Friday December 10th and Saturday December 11th, at 8 PM, and Sunday December 12, at 3:30pm (Run time 1 hour and 30 minutes. Homecoming will be performed at the Campbell United Methodist Church at 1675 Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA 95008. Ticket price is $25 and can be purchased in advance at svgmc.org

Join SVGMC as they bring back the familiar, introduce the new, and spirit in a Homecoming that should not be missed.