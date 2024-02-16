BORDER PEOPLE Comes to The Marsh Next Month

Award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle’s critically acclaimed hit Border People returns to The Marsh San Francisco for a special performance before the production heads to San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. Based on Hoyle’s conversations and interviews from the South Bronx housing projects courtyards, refugee safe houses on the Northern border with Canada, and travels along the Southwestern border and into Mexico, Border People offers an intimate, raw, poignant, funny look at the borders that many negotiate in their everyday lives.

Border People, developed with and directed by Charlie Varon, will have a performance 5:00pm Saturday, March 16, 2024, at The Marsh San Francisco, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco. For tickets ($25-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

Hoyle began work on the show after the election of Trump in November 2016, working with increased urgency to complete the work as the American immigration debate continued to grow more heated. Border People is based on Hoyle’s conversations and interviews along the Southwestern border and into Mexico, as well as at refugee safe houses on the Northern border with Canada, and in the courtyards of housing projects in the South Bronx.

In October 2019, Border People headlined the world’s premier storytelling event—the National Storytelling Festival in Jonesborough, Tennessee. After its closing run at The Marsh San Francisco, Border People made its Off-Broadway premiere at the Gural Theatre at the A.R.T./New York Theatres.

Photo Credit: Peter Prato