BLUES IS A WOMAN - IN CONCERT Heads to The Raven Theatre

Blues Is A Woman made its theatrical debut in San Francisco in 2017, with a month long, sold out run and fantastic reviews.

Now show creator Pamela Rose is tearing it up with a new version-BLUES IS A WOMAN - IN CONCERT.

Rose and her ensemble-featuring saxophonist Kristen Strom, pianist Jennifer Jolly, guitarist Pat Wilder, bassist Ruth Davies and drummer Daria Johnson - celebrate women in the Blues from Ma Rainey to Bonnie Raitt. Live music and theatrical storytelling transport the audience back to the early roots of America's most enduring art form and travel through the decades to celebrate the outspoken, audacious women of the blues.

This show will appeal to all ages, families, blues devotees, and has been described as musically revealing, educationally illuminating, and emotionally exhilarating.



All of the musicians onstage sing and perform music treasures, spanning the decades from Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta James, Janis Joplin and Bonnie Raitt.

BLUES IS A WOMAN was written by San Francisco musician Pamela Rose, with original creative direction by Jayne Wegner.

BLUES IS A WOMAN is the latest in Rose's Wild Women of Song project, which gives voice to remarkable women in American music. Rose's previous piece "Wild Women of Song: Great Gal Composers of the Jazz Era" toured nationally for seven years.



Date and time: Saturday, November 16, 2019 ~ 8 pm (doors at 7 pm)

Run Time: 2.5 hours with intermission

Reserved Seating: $35 gen admission/$50 VIP

Location: 115 North Street, Healdsburg

Box Office: www.raventheater.org or (707) 433-6335

Photo Credit: Jane Higgins





