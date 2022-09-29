Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUES IS A WOMAN is in Concert at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage

The performance is on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 8:00 pm.

Sep. 29, 2022  
BLUES IS A WOMAN is in Concert at Berkeley's Freight & Salvage
BLUES IS A WOMAN's inception was first workshopped at the Freight & Salvage in 2016.
It made its theatrical debut in San Francisco in 2017, with a month long, sold out run and fantastic reviews. Now following a two year post-pandemic hiatus, show creator Pamela Rose is Re-launching BLUES IS A WOMAN - In Concert. Pamela and her bandmates are thrilled to be returning to the Freight & Salvage stage with the finished product back to where it all began!
Rose and her ensemble - featuring saxophonist Kristen Strom, pianist Jennifer Jolly, guitarist Pat Wilder, bassist Ruth Davies and drummer Daria Johnson - celebrate women in the Blues from Ma Rainey to Bonnie Raitt. Live music and theatrical storytelling transport the audience back to the early roots of the America's most enduring art form and travel through the decades to celebrate the outspoken, audacious women of the blues.
This show will appeal to all ages, families, blues devotees, and has been described as musically revealing, educationally illuminating, and emotionally exhilarating!
All the musicians onstage sing and perform music treasures, spanning the decades from Ma Rainey, Bessie Smith, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Etta James, Janis Joplin and Bonnie Raitt.
BLUES IS A WOMAN was written by San Francisco musician Pamela Rose. Rose was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by BAJABA (Bay Area Jazz and Blues Artists) in January 2019, in recognition of this work.

