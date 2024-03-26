BITCH SLAP! Returns to San Francisco's Oasiss This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bitch Slap!—D’Arcy Drollinger’s hilarious drag comedy send-up of 80’s nighttime soap operas—is returning to San Francisco’s Oasis (258 11th St.) for a limited engagement beginning Thursday, April 25 and running through Saturday, May 25, 2024. Press night will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024. Tickets ($40-$75) are available now at sfoasis.com/blog/bitchslap2024.



Adultery, blackmail, confessions, amnesia, nervous breakdowns, bigamy, adoptions, divorce, kidnapped babies, evil twins, seduction, catfights & shoulder pads! Bitch Slap! has it all!



After discovering her husband’s affair and her dark secret as a medically diagnosed nymphomaniac has been revealed, fashion maven Diana Midnight, “accidentally” falls down a flight of stairs during a charity event and is airlifted to a near-by hospital. When the medivac unit collides with a flock of seagulls, the helicopter goes down in the Pacific Ocean and Dianna’s body is lost at sea. Her family and rivals jockey for power and the coveted patent for shoulder pads. But before the transfer is complete, Diana returns. The new Diana is cold and calculating and begins to wreak havoc on everyone who comes in contact with her, until the real Diana is found in Walnut Creek, where she’s been living with amnesia and working as a nut cracker on a walnut farm. With nods to “Dynasty,” “Days of Our Lives,” “María la del Barrio,” Jackie Collins and more, this high-camp, slapstick melodrama lampoons the 80’s night-time soap-opera, romance novel, and telenovela.



“An exercise in high-camp, DRAGtastic melodrama, and the art of slapstick, this deliciously ridiculous comedy is a combustion of all my guilty pleasures,” says Drollinger. “Soap operas, romance novels, and 80’s fashion. We look forward to welcoming audiences from around the San Francisco Bay Area to Oasis for the return of Bitch Slap!”



Written and directed by San Francisco drag laureate D’Arcy Drollinger, Bitch Slap! features a star-studded cast of San Francisco Drag Luminaries including D’Arcy Drollinger, Matthew Martin, Katya Smirnoff-Skyy, LOL McFiercen, and Jef Valentine, along with Michael Phillis, Manuel Caneri, Pablo Escobar and Samuel Prince as the smoldering leading men, with the hilarious Emily McGowan and Cheetah Biscotti.