BATS Improv Announces Virtual Summer School Of Improv

BATS Improv, the Bay Area's premier improvisational performing and training company has announced their Virtual Summer School of Improv - a variety of curriculum content taught online by BATS coaches, for beginners to advanced student improvisors ages 11 to 17, with additional classes for younger children aged 5-8.

Using the Zoom online platform, students will be able to practice their acting, storytelling and comedy skills by playing improv games, creating improv scenes, and learning improv formats. Summer passes and single sessions now available. For more information, visit www.improv.org/online-classes

"This year's summer school line-up is dynamite!" says Chris Sams, BATS Improv Summer School Catalyst. "We've assembled a powerhouse coaching staff of passionate improv instructors with experience teaching children and young adults. The team is prepared to teach virtually, and excited to have fun with improv! Our camps will also bring together students from different schools in the Bay Area, giving everyone a great chance to make new friends while having fun improvising. Also, we've timed the classes so that students on the East Coast - New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, [Washington] DC, Atlanta, Miami can join the classes. And even night owls in parts of Europe and Africa who like learning in the evenings can join too."

"For me," Sams continues, "there is no greater gift than being able to share improv with our students, giving them agency to pursue their creative, artistic passions, build their confidence, listening skills, grit, ability to speak up and share their voice, adapting, resilience, and thinking on their feet. I love seeing their spontaneous genius!"

Teen and Youth Summer classes

Summer Classes for Youth (Ages 11-13)

June 22nd - July 31st

Class time: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Schedule: 5 daily sessions, Monday through Friday, for one week

Class size: 16 students maximum

Class length: 4 hours with a break from 11:00 a.m. - Noon (15 class hours total)

Pre-Requisites: Ages 11-13 (rising middle school students)

Tuition: $275/week

Summer Classes for Teens (Ages 14-17)

June 22nd - July 31st

Class time: 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Schedule: 5 daily sessions, Monday through Friday, for one week

Class size: 16 students maximum

Class length: 5 hours with a break from Noon - 1:00 p.m. (20 class hours total)

Pre-Requisites: Ages 14-17 (rising high school students)

Tuition: $350/week

Classes for Kids

Improv Storytelling for Kids with Jenny Meyer Rosen

Schedule: 4 sessions; 2 times a week for two weeks,

June 16, 18, 23 and 25

June 30, July 2, 7 and 9

Class Time/Date: Tuesday and Thursday Afternoons - 4:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Class size: 12 students maximum

Class length: 30 minutes (2 hours total)

Prerequisites: Ages 5-8

Tuition: $35 for all 4 sessions or $10 to drop-in for 1 session!

- Explore telling stories, creating characters, and having a lot of fun twice a week with a veteran BATS Improv performer, coach, and early-childhood teaching artist. In this interactive class, we will tell familiar stories, and make up new ones together!

BATS Improv is also delighted to announce that their Communities of Color Scholarship, which was established in 2019, is being extended to summer school for the first time. BIPOC students who are interested in attending summer classes may be eligible for a full scholarship. Please email bats@improv.org for more information.

