Audra McDonald and More to Join SF Symphony's A CONCERT FOR MTT

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On Friday, October 2, the San Francisco Symphony will honor the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Michael Tilson Thomas with a special memorial concert celebrating one of the most transformative figures in the Orchestra's history and a beloved cultural figure in San Francisco and throughout the classical music world. A Concert for MTT will feature many of Tilson Thomas's longtime friends and collaborators, including conductors Teddy Abrams and Edwin Outwater, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, vocalist Audra McDonald, and pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Yuja Wang, alongside the San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Symphony Chorus and other guests to be announced.

The evening will reflect the breadth of Tilson Thomas's musical imagination, his passion for artistic discovery, and the lasting and profound relationships he cultivated throughout his career. Through a mix of personal tributes and anecdotes, archival footage and recordings, and performances of iconic repertoire, all drawn from a lifetime of music-making, the concert will trace Michael Tilson Thomas's remarkable journey and illuminate the indelible mark left by his 25-year tenure leading the San Francisco Symphony. Under his leadership, he helped the Orchestra achieve artistic acclaim, expand its global reach, and champion contemporary and American music, while reimagining how orchestras can connect with audiences and communities.

Tickets for A Concert for MTT start at $89 and go on sale tomorrow (Thursday, July 2) at 10:00am PT to donors and subscribers, and on Saturday, July 18, at 10:00am PT to the general public. Tickets are available at sfsymphony.org.

(December 21, 1944–April 22, 2026) made his debut with the San Francisco Symphony in 1974 at age 29 and led nearly 1,800 concerts over the course of his 52-year relationship with the Symphony. During his incredible 25-year tenure as Music Director (1995–2020), MTT oversaw the launch of SFS Media, the Symphony's own recording label, which released many Grammy Award-winning recordings; introduced Keeping Score, creating a lasting and memorable music education resource for countless people; and created unforgettable concert experiences for the Symphony's audiences and community.

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