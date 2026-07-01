Audra McDonald and More to Join SF Symphony's A CONCERT FOR MTT
The Davies Symphony Hall tribute will feature longtime friends and collaborators of the late conductor.
On Friday, October 2, the San Francisco Symphony will honor the life, artistry, and enduring legacy of Michael Tilson Thomas with a special memorial concert celebrating one of the most transformative figures in the Orchestra's history and a beloved cultural figure in San Francisco and throughout the classical music world. A Concert for MTT will feature many of Tilson Thomas's longtime friends and collaborators, including conductors Teddy Abrams and Edwin Outwater, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, vocalist Audra McDonald, and pianists Jean-Yves Thibaudet and Yuja Wang, alongside the San Francisco Symphony and San Francisco Symphony Chorus and other guests to be announced.
The evening will reflect the breadth of Tilson Thomas's musical imagination, his passion for artistic discovery, and the lasting and profound relationships he cultivated throughout his career. Through a mix of personal tributes and anecdotes, archival footage and recordings, and performances of iconic repertoire, all drawn from a lifetime of music-making, the concert will trace Michael Tilson Thomas's remarkable journey and illuminate the indelible mark left by his 25-year tenure leading the San Francisco Symphony. Under his leadership, he helped the Orchestra achieve artistic acclaim, expand its global reach, and champion contemporary and American music, while reimagining how orchestras can connect with audiences and communities.
Tickets for A Concert for MTT start at $89 and go on sale tomorrow (Thursday, July 2) at 10:00am PT to donors and subscribers, and on Saturday, July 18, at 10:00am PT to the general public. Tickets are available at sfsymphony.org.
Michael Tilson Thomas
(December 21, 1944–April 22, 2026) made his debut with the San Francisco Symphony in 1974 at age 29 and led nearly 1,800 concerts over the course of his 52-year relationship with the Symphony. During his incredible 25-year tenure as Music Director (1995–2020), MTT oversaw the launch of SFS Media, the Symphony's own recording label, which released many Grammy Award-winning recordings; introduced Keeping Score, creating a lasting and memorable music education resource for countless people; and created unforgettable concert experiences for the Symphony's audiences and community.
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West Side Story—Film with Live Orchestra
Davies Symphony Hall (7/09-7/10)
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The Still Point: An Immersive Experience
SOMArts Cultural Center (7/16-7/25) VIDEOS
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The Tragedy of Hamlet, Prince of Denmark
SPARC (7/03-7/26)
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Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Thu July 23 8pm
Elbo Room Jack London (7/23-7/23)
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Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Fri July 3 7:30pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (7/03-7/03)
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Comedy Oakland at Elbo Room Fri July 17 7:30pm
Elbo Room Jack London (7/17-7/17)
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Dan Hoyle’s Takes All Kinds
The Marsh San Francisco (8/01-8/07)
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Based on a Totally True Story
City Lights Theater Company (1/21-2/14)
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Los Angeles Children's Chorus and San Francisco Boys Chorus
Calvary Presbyterian Church (7/03-7/03)
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Comedy Oakland at Quinn's Lighthouse Thu July 2 8pm
Quinn's Lighthouse (7/02-7/02)