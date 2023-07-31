Ars Minerva To Present Modern World Premiere Of OLIMPIA VENDICATA, October 20- 22

Ars Minerva has announced that it will present the modern world premiere of Domenico Freschi's 1682 opera OLIMPIA VENDICATA this fall. Celebrating its 10-year anniversary, the acclaimed company returns to ODC Theater, October 20 – 22, for three performances: Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Tickets, starting at $27, will go on sale in early August at odc.dance/tickets.

Based on a story from Ariosto's sprawling chivalric epic, Orlando Furioso, Domenico Freschi's Olimpia Vendicata tells the tale of the princess of Holland who, abandoned by her faithless lover, Bireno, falls captive to a band of pirates, before becoming a slave at the elegant court of Hibernia (Ireland). Among the erotic intrigues which follow is the return of Bireno in mad pursuit of the Hibernian princess Alinda. Now Olimpia will get her just revenge.

“After Ermelinda, this is the second opera by Domenico Freschi that Ars Minerva has chosen for a modern world premiere,” said Céline Ricci, founder and executive artistic director of Ars Minerva. “Though not as widely recognized as some of his contemporaries, Freschi wrote music that is both witty and affecting, and that stands as a testament to the richness and diversity of the Baroque era. We are proud to shine a spotlight on this underrated composer as well as the librettist Aurelio Aureli.”

“We are also proud to mark our 10th year! Looking ahead, we plan to continue rediscovering forgotten treasures from the Italian Baroque, while collaborating with our amazing artists and fostering new talent.”

The cast of Olimpia Vendicata will include soprano Leslie Katter in the role of Olimpia; mezzo-soprano Nina Jones in the role of Bireno; mezzo-soprano Deborah Rosengaus as Oberto; soprano Aura Veruni as Alinda; contralto Sara Couden as Osmiro; tenor Sidney Ragland as Niso; and baritone Nicolas Garcia as Araspe.

Ricci will direct, and prize-winning harpsichordist Matthew Dirst will conduct Ars Minerva's period instrument orchestra including Cynthia Keiko Black, concertmaster; Gretchen Claassen, cello; Richard Savino, theorbo; and Steven Lehning, bass.

The creative team includes Del Medoff (lighting designer), Entropy (projections designer), Marina Polakoff (costume designer) and Daniel Cartagena (makeup artist). Adam Cockerham transcribed the score and Joe McClinton translated the text for the supertitles.

Since 2013, Ars Minerva has presented modern world premieres of seven Baroque operas: La Cleopatra, composed by Daniele da Castrovillari; The Amazons in the Fortunate Isles, by Carlo Pallavicino; La Circe, by Pietro Andrea Ziani; Ifigenia in Aulide, by Giovanni Porta; Ermelinda, by Giovanni Freschi; Messalina, by Pallavicino; and Astianatte by Leonardo Vinci.

Ars Minerva receives generous funding from the Sam Mazza Foundation and InterMusic SF. For more information visit ArsMinerva.org/future.