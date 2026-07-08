Anthony 'AJ' Michael Jefferson's THE BUMPY ROAD LESS TRAVELED is Coming to The Marsh Berkeley
The Bumpy Road Less Traveled will be presented 7:30pm Fridays, July 10 – August 7, 2026.
Playwright and performer Anthony “AJ” Michael Jefferson will make his Marsh debut run in The Bumpy Road Less Traveled. Set from Hermosa Beach to the Bay Area, the story intimately follows AJ as his family’s California dreams are unexpectedly wrenched by a horrific tragedy. In the aftermath, he rises to reinvent himself providing riveting insights into socioeconomic and humanitarian issues that plague the United States, including the prison industrial complex. Through the help of guardian angels, cherished family members, unexpected heroines, and lessons gleaned from slaying personal demons, The Bumpy Road Less Traveled, developed with Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project (FIPPP), is a phoenix style revelation from one man who mastered his destiny.
The Bumpy Road Less Traveled will be presented 7:30pm Fridays, July 10 – August 7, 2026 at The Marsh Berkeley. For tickets ($25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket).
"By producing this work in Berkeley, our hope is to alchemize the Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project’s mission of justice, equity, diversity, and inclusivity through our community," said The Marsh Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman. "We commend Anthony ‘AJ’ Michael Jefferson for bravely sharing his true story as a beacon of hope and empowerment for anyone who has risen from tough times and reinvented themselves."
The Bumpy Road Less Traveled was developed with the Formerly Incarcerated People’s Performance Project, a nonprofit organization created to support formerly incarcerated individuals through the creation and performance of original theatrical work. The organization’s mission is to raise the voices of formerly incarcerated people to promote justice, equity, diversity, and inclusivity in the arts and beyond.
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