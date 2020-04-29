AmiosWest Presents SHOTZSF: SOCIALLY DISTANT NOIR

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

AmiosWest presents a Covid Era "theatrical" experience on FaceBook live via Zoom. Theater artists have got to keep creating! ShotzSF has the agility and talent to make the transition to this medium and they invite you to join us and see what can happen. Gathering artists from across the country (The Bay Area, Ashland & New York) ShotzSF: Socially Distant Noir, will be our 3rd installment of virtual Shotz.

The Virtual Process:

It's a beautiful bit of alchemy. They have altered our process for virtual Shotz: We precast the plays, give the playwrights 3 themes and 7 days to write, then directors meet with their casts to "stage" it over 7 days.

This ingredients:

Someone must breakdown (cry, yell, destroy something) A clue must be discovered Include the phrase "better than a deck with six aces"

The company will be taking donations www.amioswest.org so that they can help some of their hard hit community members.

The performance is MC'd by Christian Haines.

Written by Zoe Young

Directed by Ray Renati (In the Green Room Podacst)

Acted by Stephanie Prentice (Playground), Michele Delattre & Ellen Brooks

Written by Colin Johnson (Awesome Theater)

Directed by Christian Haines

Acted by Richard Theriot (NYC, Clybourne Park on Broadway), Jusin Yorio (AD AMIOSNYC) & Tamara Hoffman (Ashland)

Written by Eteya Trinidad

Directed by Brianna Bohnett

Acted by Puja Tolton & Heren Patel

Written by Aeron Macintyre (Berkeley Community Media)

Directed by Suzanne Dean (Little Fish Theater Co)

Acted by Will Brown, Annemarie Macleod & Randy Russell

Written by Christopher Magee (The Moonrisers)

Directed by Jennifer King (Aurora, Napa Valley College)

Acted by Joseph O'Malley & Christian Haines

Written by Nic Sommerfeld (Queer Cat)

Directed by Molly Noble (College of Marin)

Acted by Melissa Ortiz, Maddy Rouverol (NYC) & Sarah Guilbault (NYC)





