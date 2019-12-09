American Conservatory Theater Kicks Off the New Year with WAKEY WAKEY Starring Tony Hale

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) kicks off the new year with Obie Award­ winner Will Eno's new play, Wakey, Wakey. The curtain rises. Everyone's listening. What do you say? Eno (The Realistic Joneses) crafts an intimate comedy drama that takes audiences on a theatrical journey that's surprising, yet familiar. Starring two-time Emmy Award winner Tony Hale (HBO's Veep and Fox's/Netflix's Arrested Development) with Kathryn Smith-McGlynn, Wakey, Wakey is a remarkable combination of the everyday and the extraordinary that invites you to share the pleasure, humor, and beautiful mystery of life. Experience the play that has everyone talking-plus a never-before-seen companion play commissioned and developed by A.C.T. and written by Eno featuring Kathryn Smith-McGlynn alongside students from A.C.T.'s acclaimed MFA program, and refreshments to follow the show. Wakey, Wakey performs at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) January 23-February 16, 2020. Press night for Wakey, Wakey will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Single tickets (ranging from $15-$110) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



Says Tony Award winner and American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon: "Uniting Pulitzer Prize finalist playwright Will Eno with multiple Obie Award-winning director Anne Kauffman is a pure delight. Throwing two-time Emmy Award-winning actor Tony Hale into the mix makes it all surreal. This is a powerful event in the making. Like Thornton Wilder's classic play, Our Town, Wakey, Wakey asks of us all to wake up, commune, and participate with big laughter and maybe a few tears. I cannot wait."



Under the direction of Anne Kauffman , the creative team for Wakey, Wakey includes Joe Goode (Choreographer), Kimie Nishikawa (Scenic and Costume Designer), Russell H. Champa (Lighting Designer), and Leah Gelpe (Sound and Projection Designer).



In connection with Wakey, Wakey, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events-many of which are presented free of charge-that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season:

Bike to the Theater Night:



Thursday, January 23, 6:30 p.m.

Providing a greener alternative to theater transportation, A.C.T. and the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition offer free valet bike parking, as well as a special discount on tickets, for these select performances.



Drinks & Drama Friday:



Friday, January 24, 6 p.m.

A new preshow evening of specialty cocktails, pop-up food, DJ China G, and low-priced tickets to the performance



Prologue:



Tuesday, January 28, 5 p.m.

Before the curtain goes up, get a sneak peek at the artistic process at this fascinating preshow discussion with the director and artistic staff.



Theater on the Couch:



Friday, January 31, following the 8 p.m. performance

This exciting postshow discussion series addresses audience questions and explores the minds, motives, and behavior of the characters.



Audience Exchanges:



Tuesday, February 4, 7 p.m. | Sunday, February 9, 2 p.m. | Wednesday, February 12, 2 p.m.

After the show, stick around for a lively Q&A session with the actors and artists who create the work onstage.



Pride Night (formerly OUT with A.C.T.):



Wednesday, February 5, before and following the 7:30 p.m. performance

A revamped pre- and postshow party celebrating LGBTQ+ pride within the theater community



Wine Night:



Tuesday, February 11, 6:30 p.m.

Before the show, raise a glass at this wine-tasting event featuring the Bay Area's hottest local winery.



PlayTime:



Saturday, February 15, 12:45 p.m.

Before this matinee performance, get hands-on with the artists who make it happen at this interactive theater workshop.

A.C.T.'s production of Wakey, Wakey is made possible by Executive Producers Christopher and Leslie Johnson.



A.C.T. would also like to acknowledge its 2019-20 Season Presenters Jerome L. and Thao N. Dodson; Frannie Fleishhacker; Priscilla and Keith Geeslin; James C. Hormel and Michael P. Nguyen-Hormel; Kenneth and Gisele Miller; Toni Rembe and Arthur Rock; Robina Riccitiello; Mary and Steven Swig; Jeff and Laurie Ubben; and Kay Yun and Andre Neumann-Loreck; and Company Sponsors Mrs. Barbara Bakar; Lesley Ann Clement and Karl Lukaszewicz; Ray and Dagmar Dolby Family Fund; Kevin and Celeste Ford; Mr. and Mrs. Gordon P. Getty; Kirke and Nancy Sawyer Hasson; Jeri Lynn and Jeffrey W. Johnson; Fred M. Levin and Nancy Livingston, The Shenson Foundation; Mr. and Mrs. Robert McGrath; Burt and Deedee McMurtry; David and Carla Riemer; Patti and Rusty Rueff; Aaron Vermut and Adriana López Vermut; Jack and Susy Wadsworth; and Barry Williams and Lalita Tademy. Additional support provided by Hilton Union Square and Parc 55 San Francisco, A.C.T.'s Official Hotel Partner.

Photo credit: Cheshire Isaacs





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You