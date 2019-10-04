American Conservatory Theater Announces Open Auditions For Upcoming Production of THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon and Tony Award-nominated director-choreographer Sam Pinkleton (Soft Power and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) announced open auditions for the company's upcoming production of Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show, performing at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater April 23-May 17, 2020. The auditions will be held on Thursday, October 31 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) (701 Mission St., San Francisco).

Says Pinkleton: "The Rocky Horror Show is a haven for people of all stripes to be their most brilliant, strange, honest, fabulous, and terrifying selves. It's been blowing minds and opening hearts in San Francisco and around the world for over 40 years and I am-yes-shivering with antici . . . . pation to assemble a community of Bay Area performers who will take over the Geary in 2020 to collaborate on a musical blowout that could only happen in and for San Francisco. Come as you are and do the thing you love to do. If you're nervous about singing, lip sync. If you want to wear a wig, wear three."

"Nerve up your nerves and stop by Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, known for its 26-year history of supporting the local arts community," adds MacKinnon. "Under the keen and abundantly creative leadership of Sam, we look forward to building a show that embraces this city."

"Sam's vision of creating a truly inclusive space for everyone, challenging ideas of what theater can be and who it is for, aligns with my vision for the Community Programs department," said A.C.T. Community Programs Manager Stephanie Wilborn. "We are excited to embark on this journey with Sam, collaborating with him in creating meaningful and intentional relationships with community and allowing the art on our stages to resonate with the Bay Area community in a deep and complex way."

Sign up in advance at https://tinyurl.com/ACTRockyHorror or in person starting at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 31 at YBCA. Auditionees are asked to include as many available slots as possible. An email from A.C.T.'s staff will be sent confirming their audition time slot. Each auditionee will be asked to sign up for an hour-long slot, which will start with a group warm-up and brief Q&A, followed by private individual auditions with you and the Rocky Horror Show team. Please plan on arriving 15 minutes prior to your audition slot to fill out any paperwork. Some auditionees may be asked to attend callbacks on Friday, November 1 at A.C.T.'s Studios (30 Grant Ave., 8th Floor, San Francisco).

All ethnicities, body types, gender identifications, and ability levels are encouraged to audition. Performers must be local and living in the San Francisco Bay Area to be considered for casting. No professional experience or union affiliation is required to audition.

Auditionees should prepare a song-any style of music-of their choice that they love to sing (under two minutes in length). Please bring sheet music. Auditionees can also sing a cappella or with a track. Tracks should be easily played from an iPhone or device that can be plugged into a speaker with an aux cable. Auditionees are welcome to accompany themselves on piano or guitar. All auditionees should bring a recent printed picture of themselves (it does not need to be a professional headshot) and a short resume detailing their experience as a performer. Halloween costumes are encouraged but not mandatory.

Video auditions are welcome for those who are unable to attend the open auditions. Auditionees should record a brief introduction including their name and some fun things about themselves, as well as the song of choice (under two minutes). Upload the video to YouTube or Vimeo as a shareable link. Please make sure the link is viewable to "Anyone with the link" and send to avandenboogaard@act-sf.org no later than Thursday, October 31 at 5 p.m.





