Alonzo King LINES Ballet Kicks Off 40th Anniversary With New Work Featuring Lisa Fischer and a Celebratory Gala

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, the internationally celebrated contemporary ballet company, is thrilled to kick off its 40th Anniversary season with the world premiere of a new work featuring Grammy Award-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer. The brilliant vocalist will perform live alongside the LINES Ballet dancers to a new commissioned score by jazz pianist, composer, and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran. This is King's second collaboration with Fischer and his ninth collaboration with Moran. Performances run May 13-22 at the Blue Shield Theater at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco.

Fischer has shared the stage with musical luminaries of nearly every genre, including Mick Jagger, Aretha Franklin, Tina Turner, Beyoncé and Sting, and she is also an accomplished solo artist. Her 1991 album So Intense garnered her a Grammy Award for the single "How Can I Ease the Pain." She was also featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary, Twenty Feet from Stardom. Fischer is an exciting artistic partner for King, who is noted for his collaborations with celebrated composers, musicians, and visual artists.

The season will also include LINES Ballet's 40th Anniversary Gala, an elegant evening benefiting LINES Ballet's new works and educational programs. The Gala begins at 5pm with pre-performance cocktails, followed by the world premiere of Alonzo King's latest collaboration with Lisa Fischer. Guests will then head to the Forum at YBCA for a multicourse dinner crafted by the renowned chefs at Spruce and paired with fine wines. The festivities culminate with a live auction featuring one-of-a-kind experiences.

"Alonzo King's LINES Ballet has been inspiring audiences around the globe for forty years," says Honorary Gala chair Lisa Stone Pritzker, founder and chair of the LSP Family Foundation, which provides support for the creation of new work. "Alonzo's visionary leadership has led to the professional development of some of the greatest dancers in the world, and his brave experimentation has profoundly developed the art of dance itself. LINES believes in each human being's potential and connects communities to one another by evoking the art that lives in each of us. No matter how many times I see LINES perform, each time I sit in that chair and watch the dancers come onto the stage, I am instantly transported into their world and moved by the Ballet's extraordinary combination of choreography, music, set design, and costume. I am deeply moved and forever grateful to Alonzo King and his dancers."

The Gala committee includes Christopher Dydyk (Co-Chair) Micki Klearman (Co-Chair) in addition to Stephen Brady, Al Wong, Breanna Zwart, Carolyn Tyler, Gwyneth Borden, and Kimberly Hughes. The Gala Presenting Sponsor is Bank of the West BNP Paribas. The New Works Sponsor is the LSP Family Foundation. Additional Gala Sponsors include Ariel Investments, W San Francisco, Hangar 1 Vodka, and Wright and Brown Distilling.

Tickets for the gala range from $150-$50,000.

Other special events include a Post-performance Q&A with Alonzo King on Wednesday, May 18; a post-performance Q&A with Alonzo King and Lisa Fischer on Thursday, May 19; a BFA Senior Showcase on Tuesday, May 17; and a Family Experience on Sunday, May 22 at 2:30pm. Geared for families and children ages 4-12 the Family Experience features an immersive dance workshop for the whole family, guided by LINES Ballet Teaching Artists. Participants will also get a sneak peek of the LINES Ballet Company dancers in rehearsal before the show and a rare behind-the-scenes tour of the theater. The cost is $20.