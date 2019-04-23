Alchemy and AFTERGLOW Celebrate the Exploratorium's Golden Anniversary

On Friday, May 3, 2019, Exploratorium Chairman Emeritus, George Cogan, and his wife, Fannie Allen, will host the nonprofit's premiere annual fundraising event, Party at the Piers, and the Afterglow party. The alchemy-themed gala continues the Exploratorium's year-long celebration of its Golden Anniversary, and will honor 50 years of creating joyful, inquiry-based experiences that empower people to understand the world around them. Proceeds will benefit the Exploratorium's educational, environmental, and arts programming, and continued efforts to transform science and STEM education around the world.

"We are thrilled to welcome our patrons and science enthusiasts to celebrate with us," said Chris Flink, Sakurako and William Fisher Executive Director. "Our gala and after party pay tribute to our transformative 50-year history in San Francisco, and our impact in the world. We invite our supporters to join us as we look ahead to the future."

Guests at the gala will enjoy dining in a dazzling setting on the Exploratorium's floor, and a sound experience created by Grammy-Award winning percussionist and former Grateful Dead drummer, Mickey Hart, who will be joined by Tibetan Gyuto monks. Artist Leo Villareal, creator of the Exploratorium's own "Bucky Ball" illuminated sculpture and creator of the Bay Bridge's 25,000 LED light installation, "The Bay Lights," will deliver the keynote speech.

Reggie Watts, band leader for the Late Late Show with James Corden and former Artist-in-Residence at the Exploratorium, will headline entertainment for Afterglow, the gala after-party. Dubbed "spectacularly original" by New York Magazine, Reggie Watts is a vocalist, comedian, beatboxer, and musician. Entertainment throughout the night will also be provided by New Orleans swing band, MJ's Brass Boppers Brass Band, performers from Earth Circus, and local DJs. Afterglow attendees will also receive complimentary admission to the Tactile Dome, an open bar and complimentary hors d'oeuvres, and access to explore the museum and exhibits.

Reserve a seat or table for Party at the Piers at https://www.exploratorium.edu/support/party-at-the-piers.

Buy tickets to Afterglow at https://www.exploratorium.edu/support/party-at-the-piers/afterglow.





