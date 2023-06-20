Alan Cumming to Bring ALAN CUMMING IS NOT ACTING HIS AGE to San Francisco's Curran Theater in November

Tony Award winner Alan Cumming will bring his new show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, to San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) for one-night-only on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (starting at $50.50) go on sale starting on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.



What exactly is acting your age? And who decides? These are the questions Alan Cumming has been grappling with for a very long time. In Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, he covers all the bases: sex, death, and bacchanalia, with a set list as eclectic as the man himself. Songs from Cabaret authors Kander and Ebb blend with contemporary favorites, and even a self-penned paean against plastic surgery. ‘I am literally the only person on American TV who has not had Botox!’ he quips. He also discusses the effects of gravity, the time the mum from The Brady Bunchpunched him, and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.



Cumming, at 58, is enjoying himself! “I feel I’m still at an age where I can dance till dawn but also be able to dole out some wisdom to my fellow revelers. Wisdom is just being able to recognize the repeating patterns that emerge as you get older, and maybe deciding to react to them differently. It’s just the same show with different costumes.”



“I’m constantly told, even now in my sixth decade, that I am child-like or puckish, and yet at the same time I’m also called a silver fox and a daddy,” adds Cumming. “I think we all get really mixed messages about ageing. We’re told to worship at the fountain of youth, to do everything we can to our bodies and our minds to stay young, yet then we bandy around pejoratives like ‘grow up’ or ‘act your age’, even that we’re ‘mutton dressed as lamb.’”



Photo credit: Francis Hill