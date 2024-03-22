Alamo Drafthouse To Host 20+ Hour STAR WARS Marathon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…George Lucas introduced the world to some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. In celebration of the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars: The Phantom Menace,"

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is hosting a "Star Wars" May the 4th Marathon – an epic, nine-movie, 21-hour marathon of Episodes 1 through 9 of the Skywalker Saga. The once-in-a-lifetime event will kick off at Alamo Drafthouse New Mission in San Francisco on May 3rd starting with THE PHANTOM MENACE and ending on May the 4th with THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. Tickets are available here.

“Part of what makes STAR WARS so iconic is that it connects with every generation of moviegoers,” says Alamo Drafthouse CEO Michael Kustermann. “Some of us grew up with the original trilogy, some of us with the prequels, and some with the sequels. This event brings all fans together for one epic celebration, and that really is a testament to the power of cinema and the theatrical experience, as well as the incredible impact Star Wars has had on pop culture.”

Guests of the marathon will get a chance to test their knowledge of the Force with games and trivia between screenings. Alamo Drafthouse is known for its in-theater dining, so attendees can expect a custom menu of STAR WARS-themed specials, along with unlimited coffee and water available for all (this is a marathon after all). Of course, no nine-movie STAR WARS marathon would be complete without a visit from the Empire, so the famed 501st Legion (a group of costumed fans dedicated to celebrating STAR WARS and contributing to their local community through charity and volunteer work) will be stopping by on May 3rd for an inspection of the proceedings.

In addition to the 20+ hours of films, attendees of the marathon will be the first to experience Alamo Drafthouse's immersive STAR WARS pop-up experience. The lobby of Alamo Drafthouse New Mission will be making the jump to a galaxy far, far away with a complete makeover, official STAR WARS props on display, and many Instagrammable photo ops. The lobby experience will be free and open to the public from 5/4 - 5/19.

Of course, for as long as STAR WARS has existed, its awesome collectibles have been nearly as important as the films themselves, and this event is no exception. Guests will have the option of adding the Ultimate Fan Pack to their online ticket purchase. This extremely limited merch bundle comes with a t-shirt and a collector's glass featuring art by Alamo Drafthouse's Chris Bilheimer and Mutant's Cesar Moreno, respectively. These super rare merch items will only ever be available with a ticket purchase, so collectors are encouraged to order theirs while supplies last.

Fans outside of the Bay Area without access to a hyperdrive can still get in on the celebration by entering the Alamo Drafthouse Marathon Sweepstakes. One lucky winner will win a FREE trip for two to San Francisco including airfare and lodging, two tickets to The Skywalker Saga May the 4th Marathon, and a special Alamo Drafthouse swag bag. The sweepstakes runs from March 22nd to April 5th, with full rules and entry available HERE.

STAR WARS fans that can't make the marathon can get in on the celebration by attending a 25th anniversary re-release screening of STAR WARS: EPISODE 1 - THE PHANTOM MENACE. The iconic first chapter of the Skywalker Saga will be shown at Alamo Drafthouse theaters across the country and will feature a special first look at Star Wars: The Acolyte, the highly anticipated series headed to Disney+ this June. Tickets for those screenings are available HERE.