African-American Shakespeare Company Cancels Run of DEATH OF A SALESMAN Following Cast Member's Death

The much anticipated production of Death of a Salesmen has been cancelled due to the untimely and tragic death of Richard D. May, who was killed while walking in the Nob Hill area of San Francisco when a car ran through a red light, hitting another car that then slammed into the actor. Day who played the roll of Uncle Ben, Willy Loman's brother in the production, was on his way to rehearsal the morning of the play's first public performance when the accident occured.



Preceding May's death, there were production delays due to issues including Covid-19, that forced a rescheduling of the show's opening to a preview performance. Following the loss of May that night, initially there was a resolve to continue the production as a means of honoring the work of the actor and the company of actors who were set to perform with him. After many attempts by the board and others to find a solution that would keep the production going, upon the recommendation of the Artistc Director of the company, L. Peter Callender, who felt that there were no viable artistic alternatives that could be implemented in order to continue, the Board made the final decision to close the show.



"We're all heartbroken," says Executive Director Sherri Young, "and the shock of Richard's passing and how it occured continues to hover over all of us. Of course we wanted audiences to see the show after all the work put into the planning and rehearsals, but this is where we are."



For those who purchased tickets, those tickets will be refunded through City Box Office automatically.



The play was to debut on Saturday October 28 and run through November 12 with Callender in the lead role. Season subscribers will be contacted by the African-American Shakespeare Company next week.