Adrienne Herro to Lead Cast of San Jose Stage's MAMMA MIA!

San Jose Stage Company (Randall King, Artistic Director and Cathleen King, Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for the final production of The Stage's 36th Anniversary Season, the smash hit ABBA musical MAMMA MIA! The production run from May 29 - July 7, 2019 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). MAMMA MIA! will be directed by Allison F. Rich* (who will also play the role of "Tanya Cresham-Leigh"), with choreography by Keith Pinto (who will also play the role of "Harry Bright"). Martín Rojas Dietrich will serve as Associate Music Director. The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $32 - $60 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

In addition to Ms. Rich and Mr. Pinto, the cast of MAMMA MIA! will feature Adrienne Herro as "Donna Sheridan," Allison Parker as "Sophie Sheridan," Noel Antonio Escobar* as "Sam Carmichael," Jeffrey Brian Adams* as "Bill Austin," Jill Miller as "Rosie Mulligan," Sam Faustine* as "Sky," Brigitte Losey as "Ali," Sarah Bylsma as "Lisa," Sean Okuniewicz as "Eddie," Mike Wu as "Pepper," BRITTNEY MONROE as "Dance Captain/Ensemble," Tony Wooldridge as "Ensemble" and Vinh Nguyen as "Ensemble."

In addition to Ms. Rich and Mr. Pinto, the creative team includes Jack D. Myles* (Production Stage Manager), Michael Palumbo (Set Designer/Lighting Designer), Bethany Deal (Costume Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer/Sound Supervisor), Ge Jia (Costume D.A.), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator) and Yvonne Vo (Props Coordinator).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

"MAMMA MIA! combines the nostalgia of unforgettable ABBA tunes with friendship, feeling, and feminism," said Director Allison F. Rich. "We are excited to tell a story that revolves around strong characters who celebrate female independence. With productions in over fifty countries worldwide, MAMMA MIA! is the original jukebox musical with rock concert fervor, and we can't wait to welcome our audiences to the party!"

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget! This is the hilarious tale of a young woman's search for her birth father unfolding on a sunny Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Filled with non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, MAMMA MIA!will have audiences singing along to all of ABBA's greatest hits!

MAMMA MIA! runs about 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

San Jose Stage Company's 2019-2020 season will be announced soon. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

About San Jose Stage Company

Now in its 36th season, San Jose Stage Company is recognized as the South Bay's leading professional theatre company, having earned a reputation for artistic excellence through imaginative and edgy theatrical experiences that spark ideas and dialogue with the audience. The Stage is devoted to new, cutting-edge work and reinterpreting American literature and world classics using innovative stagecraft, multi-media that propels the narrative, and accomplished, local actors in true repertory style. With the farthest seat in the house no more than 15 feet from the three-quarter thrust stage, the connection between actor and audience is profoundly visceral.

Attracting more than 30,000 patrons to downtown and employing more than 150 local artists annually, San Jose Stage Company continues to be a vital force in the region's economic and creative landscape. As a strong community partner, The Stage has been the creative home for more than 500 performance groups including San Jose Jazz and Notre Dame High School - working together to engage, provoke, and inspire current and future theatre participants and arts advocates.

The Stage is a multi award-winning theatre company including the 2018 Paine Knickerbocker Award for continued to Bay Area theatre from the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. The Stage has produced over 165 productions, including 14 world premieres and 47 new works and is ranked as the 2nd largest professional theatre and 8th largest performance arts organization in Silicon Valley (Silicon Valley/San Jose Business Journal).





