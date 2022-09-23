ART HOE: VOL II â€“ WATCH MEÂ A Fusion of Video and Live Performance Announced At SF Oasis

ART HOE: VOL II - WATCH ME A Fusion of Video and Live Performance has been announced at SF OASIS, 298 11th St San Francisco, CA 94103.

What are you most afraid of letting others see?

Heaven on Earth invites you to watch, as she drops the veil between her inner and outer world, to give a more intimate look into the reality of her vortex. Through original, seductive mixes, rousing visuals, and enchanting dance, Heaven creates a space where Fine Art, Pop Culture, and Self Mastery collide. Framed by the Oasis stage and its LED Video Wall, you are given access to an exclusive entertainment spectacle that investigates the human experience through a Tantric lens. Are you ready for a show that satisfies your desire to be thrilled? ...that whets your appetite for extravagance?... that grasps your attention with the ferocity of a rock concert?

Call it a drag show, call it a cabaret, call it whatever you like... Just Watch Me.

Heaven on Earth is a state of mind, personified. This personification has spent 20 years of its physical form cultivating talents of expression, through singing, dancing, and acting (and later audio composition, video editing, and directing). Beginning first with self training and later continuing on at Rutgers University in Camden, NJ, International Summer School of Physical Theatre, with Sergei Ostrenko in Styria Austria, and workshops with Kun-Yang Lin Dancers in Philadelphia, PA.

Heaven's greater mission is to use the language of Popular Music and Dance (and beyond) and Remix it, combining elements of Self Mastery and Discovery, and symbolism, to entertain and introduce new concepts to audiences, in a unique way, that may lead to a collective rise in vibration and general healing. All while feeling the equivalent raw energy of a Rock Concert.

This production is made possible through the Artist in Residency Program of OasisArts.

