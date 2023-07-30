ARC to Present a Live Reading of THE CHILDREN by Lucy Kirkwood on Monday

ARC will present a live reading of The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, directed by Timothy Redmond*, as the final installment of Outside the Box: Summer Staged Reading Series. The reading will be held on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7 pm PT at Marin Shakespeare Theatre (514 Fourth St., San Rafael, CA).

Tickets are $10-$50 (Choose your ticket price!)

About the play:

In a remote cottage two retired scientists, Robin and Hazel, live a quiet life in the wake of a catastrophe at a nearby nuclear plant. When Rose, a fellow nuclear physicist whom they haven't seen for years, suddenly turns up, their precariously ordered existence is disrupted. As the shocking reason for Rose's visit is gradually revealed, Robin and Hazel are forced to make a difficult choice about the future.

Critics have called Lucy Kirkwood “the most rewarding dramatist of her generation.” And her Tony nominated play The Children “…a richly suggestive and beautifully written piece of work… tantalizingly hard to define… somewhat menacing, and often funny… What it is not is a polemic about the irresponsibility of baby boomers; instead it rather penetratingly asks what they owe younger generations, exactly.”

Cast: Mary Baird*, Luisa Sermol*, Michael Torres*

About ARC:

ARC Moves Out of Its Zoom Box Origins and Onto the Stage

The Children marks the fourth and final installment of ARC's summer staged reading Series: Outside the Box. Beginning in June with a raucous reading of Shakespeare and the Zombie Plague of 1590, followed by a Juneteenth reading of Dominique Morrisseau's powerful Pipeline, the series continued with a breath-taking and sold-out reading of The Ferryman, set in Northern Ireland. It now concludes with this intimate chamber piece, The Children.

The Actors' Reading Collective's (ARC) mission is to share the artistic, spiritual, and emotional passion uniquely inherent to theater and storytelling. ARC was founded at the height of the pandemic when theatres were shuttered and has grown from a handful of actors telling stories into a community of actors expanding employment opportunities in a profession that has seen much change. Built entirely by actors all volunteering their time, we seek to provide an equitable and inclusive haven and creative space for theatre artists.

About Marin Shakespeare Center:

In 2023, Marin Shakes completed the Center for Performing Arts, Education, and Social Justice at 514 Fourth Street in downtown San Rafael as a new, year-round home for programs and administrative offices. This community gathering place provides opportunities for discovery and exploration through theatre for generations to come.

About the Playwright:

Lucy Kirkwood (Playwright) is a British playwright and screenwriter whose plays include Mosquitoes, The Children, Chimerica, and NSFW among others. Her 2009 play It Felt Empty When the Heart Went at First But Is Alright Now was nominated for the Evening Standard Award for Best Newcomer and made Kirkwood joint winner of the John Whiting Award. She won the inaugural Berlin Lee UK Playwrights Award in 2013. Chimerica won Best New Play at the 2014 Olivier and Evening Standard Awards, the Critics Circle Award and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award.