ARC Performs a Staged Reading Series at Marin Shakes

ARC is moving out of its Zoom box origins and onto the Stage. 

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre
Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING Photo 3 Photos: First Look At Ray Of Light Theatre's SPRING AWAKENING
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 4 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates

ARC Performs a Staged Reading Series at Marin Shakes

ACTORS’ READING COLLECTIVE (ARC)  is presenting a series of 3 play readings in June and July at Marin Shakespeare Company - 514 Fourth St., San Rafael, 94901. All readings begin at 7 pm.  ARC’s mission is to share the artistic, spiritual, and emotional passion uniquely inherent to theater and storytelling. ARC is moving out of its Zoom box origins and onto the Stage. 

https://www.arcstream.org/showtime

The Actors’ Reading Collective series begins on Juneteenth, June 19, with Pipeline by Dominique Morisseau in which a mother struggles to keep her son out of the school-to-prison pipeline. Pipeline is directed by Leontyne Mbele-Mbong and Emilie Talbot.

On July 10, the series continues with The Ferryman by Jez Butterworth. An Irish family is haunted by its past. The play reading is directed by Robert Parsons and Anthony Fusco.

The concluding July 30 play reading is The Children by Lucy Kirkwood, in which two scientists are forced into difficult decisions about the future. The Children is directed by Timothy Redmond.

Actors’ Reading Collective (ARC) is actor-inspired, -shaped and -driven: a collective molded by mutual efforts and member input. ARC is deeply committed to changing the way BIPOC members are cast, and practice gender and age inclusion in an attempt to move our mutual humanity forward, to listen to what is needed, and what is lacking. ARC challenges communities to change. 



 

Outside the Box Bay Area Premieres: Staged Reading Series 

PIPELINE by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Leontyne Mbele-Mbong and Emilie Talbot

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7pm A Bay Area premier reading on Juneteenth

Nya, an inner-city public high school teacher, is desperate to give her only son Omari opportunities her students may never have. When a controversial incident at his upstate private school threatens to get him expelled, Nya must confront his rage and her own parental choices. Will she be able to reach him before a world beyond her control pulls him away? Acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau (Skeleton Crew) pens a deeply moving story of a mother’s fight to give her son a future — without turning her back on the community that made him who he is.

Dominique Morisseau has won numerous awards and fellowships, including two OBIE awards and a TONY nomination, the Sky-Cooper Prize, and the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, among many others. She is a recent Macarthur Genius Grant Fellow. While her work has been produced at major theaters throughout the nation, this particular play has never been produced in the Bay Area.
Cast includes: Michael J Asberry*, Ron Chapman*, Eddie Ewell*, Gianna DiGregorio Rivera*, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong*, Emilie Talbot*

THE FERRYMAN by Jez Butterworth

Directed by Robert Parsons and Anthony Fusco

Monday, July 10, 2023 at 7pm  A Bay Area premier reading

The Ferryman takes place in rural County Armagh, in Northern Ireland in 1981, during a rise of violence of the IRA, right in the middle of The Troubles, the decades-long fight for Irish independence from Great Britain. Butterworth brilliantly relates the tension, violence, and dread that rocked Ireland by focusing on a single, extended family, incisively using this domestic microcosm to illuminate the complexities of a society at war with itself.

Cast includes: Andre Amaratico*, Michael Asberry*, Mary Baird*, Sylvia Burboeck*, James Carpenter*, Eddie Ewell*, Anthony Fusco*, Kina Kantor, Julian Lopez-Morillas*, Susan Lynskey*, Leontyne Mbele-Mbong*, Timothy Roy Redmond*, Cathleen Ridley*

THE CHILDREN

By Lucy Kirkwood

Directed by Timothy Redmond

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7pm

In a remote cottage two retired scientists, Robin and Hazel, live a quiet life in the wake of a catastrophe at a nearby nuclear plant. When Rose, a fellow nuclear physicist whom they haven’t seen for years, suddenly turns up, their precariously ordered existence is disrupted. As the shocking reason for Rose’s visit is gradually revealed, Robin and Hazel are forced to make a difficult choice about the future.

Critics have called Lucy Kirkwood “the most rewarding dramatist of her generation.” And her Tony nominated play The Children “…a richly suggestive and beautifully written piece of work… tantalizingly hard to define: …somewhat menacing, and often funny… What it is not is a polemic about the irresponsibility of baby boomers; instead it rather penetratingly asks what they owe younger generations, exactly.”

Cast includes: Mary Baird*, Luisa Sermol*



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Theatre Rhinoceros & Theatre Bay Area Name Arts Tanika Baptiste As Leadership Res Photo
Theatre Rhinoceros & Theatre Bay Area Name Arts Tanika Baptiste As Leadership Resident

Theatre Rhinoceros welcomes award-winning director, performer, designer, and all-around rising star Tanika Baptiste as an Arts Leadership Resident, through a residency grant awarded by Theatre Bay Area.

2
Playwrights Foundation Celebrates 45th Birthday Benefit With CONSTELLATIONS Event, Honorin Photo
Playwrights Foundation Celebrates 45th Birthday Benefit With CONSTELLATIONS Event, Honoring Renowned Playwrights

Playwrights Foundation announces its 45th Birthday Benefit event, 'Constellations,' on July 9th at Mr. Tipples Jazz Club. This special occasion honors accomplished playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Star Finch, and the late Elana Dykewomon, while featuring captivating performances, craft cocktails, dim sum, and a vibrant atmosphere of creative camaraderie.

3
Dan Hoyles BORDER PEOPLE to Return to The Marsh San Francisco in September Photo
Dan Hoyle's BORDER PEOPLE to Return to The Marsh San Francisco in September

Due to popular demand, award-winning actor and playwright Dan Hoyle will return to The Marsh San Francisco with his critically acclaimed hit, Border People.

4
ALADDIN is Coming to BroadwaySFs Orpheum Theatre in August Photo
ALADDIN is Coming to BroadwaySF's Orpheum Theatre in August

Aladdin will begin performances in San Francisco at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre on Wednesday, August 2 for a limited engagement through Sunday, August 13.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
City Lights Theater Company (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matilda the Musical
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (7/27-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yerma
Shotgun Players (5/20-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In the Heights
Center Repertory Company (5/27-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I, Too, Sing America: The Next Gen
Presidio Theater (7/31-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indian Software Development Company
Broadway Musicals (8/05-8/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Mushroom Cure"
The Marsh (4/29-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You