A.C.T. Offers Free Tickets To A CHRISTMAS CAROL: ON AIR For Frontline, Essential, And Arts Workers

Today, American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) is giving the gift of complimentary tickets to their current production of A Christmas Carol: On Air-Charles Dickens's classic brought to life as a fantastical virtual immersive audio event-for frontline and essential workers, as well as artists and workers in the arts industry. In addition, A.C.T. will provide complimentary access to educators for in-class or at-home learning.

Says A.C.T. Executive Director Jennifer Bielstein : "As we continue to navigate the pandemic, we are appreciative of those working in health care, emergency services, grocery stores, restaurants, utilities, transportation and more who are providing some sense of normalcy and safety for our community. We are continually inspired by the educators who foster the growth and development of our children. And, our hearts are in solidarity with our fellow artists and colleagues whose work has been decimated by the pandemic. We hope this honored tale of hope and transformation will help brighten this year's holiday season."

Reimagined as a spatially-designed radio play for the virtual era, A Christmas Carol: On Air invites audiences to gather together to take in this timeless story of optimism and humbugs, memories and redemptions, and hopeful futures. Masterfully adapted and directed by Peter J. Kuo-using Dickens's original text and adaptation by Paul Walsh and Carey Perloff -this spirited and uplifting tale of reckoning and redemption will feature the delightful music, deliciously spooky ghosts, and cast that have made it a cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory and a holiday tradition for families all around the San Francisco Bay Area.

Complimentary access for the above-mentioned communities is available now through December 31, 2020. To register for free tickets, visit www.act-sf.org . Industry and business information is required for all those participating in this offer.