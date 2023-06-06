A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Featuring Miz Cracker & Todrick Hall is Coming to the Curran Theater

Get ready for host Miz Cracker, plus your favorite queens performing live on stage and very special guest, Todrick Hall.
For the 9th consecutive year, Murray & Peter present A Drag Queen Christmas, the longest running drag tour in America coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) for one-night-only on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m.
Get ready for host Miz Cracker, plus your favorite queens performing live on stage and very special guest, Todrick Hall. We’ve got Winners, Fan Favorites, OGs, Miss Congeniality, plus queens from Season 15 and All Stars 8.
Tickets (starting at $35) go on sale starting on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. VIP and Meet & Greet tickets will be available. Prices are subject to change without notice.
For more information and to see the cast performing in each local city, visit www.dragfans.com.
