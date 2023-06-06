A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Featuring Miz Cracker & Todrick Hall is Coming to the Curran Theater

Get ready for host Miz Cracker, plus your favorite queens performing live on stage and very special guest, Todrick Hall.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival Photo 3 Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival
Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY! Photo 4 Interview: Brodie Donougher A REAL LIFE BILLY ELLIOT STORY!

A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Featuring Miz Cracker & Todrick Hall is Coming to the Curran Theater

For the 9th consecutive year, Murray & Peter present A Drag Queen Christmas, the longest running drag tour in America coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theater (445 Geary St.) for one-night-only on Saturday, December 9 at 8 p.m. 

Get ready for host Miz Cracker, plus your favorite queens performing live on stage and very special guest, Todrick Hall. We’ve got Winners, Fan Favorites, OGs, Miss Congeniality, plus queens from Season 15 and All Stars 8.

Tickets (starting at $35) go on sale starting on Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. VIP and Meet & Greet tickets will be available. Prices are subject to change without notice.

For more information and to see the cast performing in each local city, visit www.dragfans.com.





RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
San Francisco Opera Medal Awarded to Soprano Nina Stemme Photo
San Francisco Opera Medal Awarded to Soprano Nina Stemme

Immediately following the June 4 opening performance of Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal’s fairy-tale opera Die Frau ohne Schatten, soprano Nina Stemme, who performed the role of the Dyer’s Wife in the opera, was presented with the San Francisco Opera Medal.

2
San Francisco SPCA Hosts HOPPY TAILS at Harmonic Brewing Next Month Photo
San Francisco SPCA Hosts HOPPY TAILS at Harmonic Brewing Next Month

The San Francisco SPCA invites all SF SPCA animal adopters and animal lovers to Hoppy Tails with the San Francisco SPCA at Harmonic Brewing on Sunday, July 30 from 1 – 4 p.m. 

3
Video: First Look at DIE FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN at San Francisco Opera Photo
Video: First Look at DIE FRAU OHNE SCHATTEN at San Francisco Opera

Get a first look at Richard Strauss and Hugo von Hofmannsthal's fairy-tale opera Die Frau ohne Schatten at San Francisco opera!

4
TV Legend Henry Winkler is Coming to the Curran Theater in November Photo
TV Legend Henry Winkler is Coming to the Curran Theater in November

TV legend Henry Winkler is coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theater on Monday, November 27 at 7:30 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video Video: David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT Video
Ben Heats It Up with Choreo from SOME LIKE IT HOT
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of Video
Miriam Silverman is Starring in the Theatrical Masterpiece You've Never Heard Of
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Never Too Late Show starring Don Reed"
The Marsh (6/17-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Lear
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/26-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Citizen Brain"
The Marsh Berkeley (6/10-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Metamorphosis: Recovery, Renewal, and Rebirth"
San Francisco Conservatory of Music Concert Hall (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Voicehandler, Foreign/Domestic, Analogous, Dovetail
Peacock Lounge (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# ATOMIC COMIC
Z Space (6/30-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Mushroom Cure"
The Marsh (4/29-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You