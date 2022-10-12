A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the American Conservatory Theater Stage for the First Time in Three Years
A Christmas Carol includes a multigenerational cast of performers led by James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco, alternating performances as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.
American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will usher in the holiday season with the in-person return of its celebrated production of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Under the direction of A.C.T. Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo, this version of A Christmas Carol-adapted by Carey Perloff and Paul Walsh and based on the original direction by Perloff-stays true to the heart of Dickens's timeless story of redemption and brings a playful sensibility to his rich language. A Christmas Carol performs at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater - 415 Geary St., San Francisco) November 30-December 24, 2022. Press night will be held on Wednesday, December 7. Tickets ($25-$130) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/christmas-carol. Groups of 10 or more save up to 35% and enjoy free tickets for group leaders. For group sales, call 415-439-2306. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.
Featuring a lively cast of dozens, delightful music, gorgeous costumes, and those deliciously spooky ghosts, A Christmas Carol is a cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory and has become a holiday tradition for families all around the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly 50 years. During the pandemic, A Christmas Carol came to life as an enthralling radio play that was enjoyed by families around the nation. This year's production of A Christmas Carol is dedicated to the memory of the inimitable Ken Ruta.
A.C.T.'s A Christmas Carol includes a multigenerational cast of performers led by James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco, alternating performances as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining Carpenter and Fusco are veteran Bay Area actor Dan Hiatt as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Scrooge's nightmarish late-night visitor; Jomar Tagatac and Sarita Ocón as Bob and Anne Cratchit; Brian Herndon and Sharon Lockwood as the festive Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig; B Noel Thomas as the Ghost of Christmas Past; and Catherine Castellanos as the Ghost of Christmas Present.
Also featured in this year's production are (in alphabetical order): Tasi Alabastro, John Chukwudelunzu, Evangeline Edwards, Steven Flores, Cindy Goldfield, Jeremy Kahn, Adam KuveNiemann, Paige Mayes, James WDL Mercer II, Emily Newsome, Amanda Le Nguyen, Anna Marie Sharpe, and Howard Swain.
Rounding out the cast are a group of talented young actors. They are (in alphabetical order): Vivian Amirault, Jasper Bermudez, James Coniglio, Samara Edelstein, Monique Hightower-Gaskin, Anya Jayaraman, Ayla Klasen, Zia Libicki, Paloma Martinez Muhsin, Melina Meniktas, Gia Moon, Amber Price, Xochitl Santillan, Samanvika Senthil Kumar, Laila Shahsavari, Vivian Sun, Madeline von Treskow, Rowen Weeramantry, and Henry Wu.
The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes A.C.T. Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo (Director), John Arnone (Scenic Designer), Beaver Bauer (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design), Karl Lundeberg (Composer), Val Caniparoli (Choreography), Dan Feyer (Music Director), Nancy Dickson (Repetiteur), and Carla Pantoja (Fight Director).