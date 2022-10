A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the American Conservatory Theater Stage for the First Time in Three Years

Opera San José, in association with the Packard Humanities Institute, will host the international operatic conducting debut of prodigy composer/musician Alma Deutscher, who will take the podium for a lavish production of her landmark opera, Cinderella. Based on the classic fairytale, this family-friendly work is reset at an opera company run by a scheming stepmother, in which the title character is a brilliant composer laboring as a lowly copyist.

October 12, 2022

For those who've always wanted to take a “selfie” on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House, learn about the role of a conductor, witness how opera is made from behind the curtain or ask the Opera's general director anything about opera, San Francisco Opera has just the ticket—and it's free.