Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the American Conservatory Theater Stage for the First Time in Three Years

A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the American Conservatory Theater Stage for the First Time in Three Years

A Christmas Carol includes a multigenerational cast of performers led by James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco, alternating performances as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge.

San Francisco News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) will usher in the holiday season with the in-person return of its celebrated production of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. Under the direction of A.C.T. Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo, this version of A Christmas Carol-adapted by Carey Perloff and Paul Walsh and based on the original direction by Perloff-stays true to the heart of Dickens's timeless story of redemption and brings a playful sensibility to his rich language. A Christmas Carol performs at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater (formerly the Geary Theater - 415 Geary St., San Francisco) November 30-December 24, 2022. Press night will be held on Wednesday, December 7. Tickets ($25-$130) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/christmas-carol. Groups of 10 or more save up to 35% and enjoy free tickets for group leaders. For group sales, call 415-439-2306. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Featuring a lively cast of dozens, delightful music, gorgeous costumes, and those deliciously spooky ghosts, A Christmas Carol is a cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory and has become a holiday tradition for families all around the San Francisco Bay Area for nearly 50 years. During the pandemic, A Christmas Carol came to life as an enthralling radio play that was enjoyed by families around the nation. This year's production of A Christmas Carol is dedicated to the memory of the inimitable Ken Ruta.

A.C.T.'s A Christmas Carol includes a multigenerational cast of performers led by James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco, alternating performances as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining Carpenter and Fusco are veteran Bay Area actor Dan Hiatt as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Scrooge's nightmarish late-night visitor; Jomar Tagatac and Sarita Ocón as Bob and Anne Cratchit; Brian Herndon and Sharon Lockwood as the festive Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig; B Noel Thomas as the Ghost of Christmas Past; and Catherine Castellanos as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Also featured in this year's production are (in alphabetical order): Tasi Alabastro, John Chukwudelunzu, Evangeline Edwards, Steven Flores, Cindy Goldfield, Jeremy Kahn, Adam KuveNiemann, Paige Mayes, James WDL Mercer II, Emily Newsome, Amanda Le Nguyen, Anna Marie Sharpe, and Howard Swain.

Rounding out the cast are a group of talented young actors. They are (in alphabetical order): Vivian Amirault, Jasper Bermudez, James Coniglio, Samara Edelstein, Monique Hightower-Gaskin, Anya Jayaraman, Ayla Klasen, Zia Libicki, Paloma Martinez Muhsin, Melina Meniktas, Gia Moon, Amber Price, Xochitl Santillan, Samanvika Senthil Kumar, Laila Shahsavari, Vivian Sun, Madeline von Treskow, Rowen Weeramantry, and Henry Wu.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes A.C.T. Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo (Director), John Arnone (Scenic Designer), Beaver Bauer (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design), Karl Lundeberg (Composer), Val Caniparoli (Choreography), Dan Feyer (Music Director), Nancy Dickson (Repetiteur), and Carla Pantoja (Fight Director).


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Opera San José Presents Lavish CINDERELLA Next MonthOpera San José Presents Lavish CINDERELLA Next Month
October 12, 2022

 Opera San José, in association with the Packard Humanities Institute, will host the international operatic conducting debut of prodigy composer/musician Alma Deutscher, who will take the podium for a lavish production of her landmark opera, Cinderella. Based on the classic fairytale, this family-friendly work is reset at an opera company run by a scheming stepmother, in which the title character is a brilliant composer laboring as a lowly copyist.
San Francisco Opera Hosts Free Community Open House This MonthSan Francisco Opera Hosts Free Community Open House This Month
October 12, 2022

For those who've always wanted to take a “selfie” on the stage of the War Memorial Opera House, learn about the role of a conductor, witness how opera is made from behind the curtain or ask the Opera's general director anything about opera, San Francisco Opera has just the ticket—and it's free.
Symphony San Jose Chorale Presents CAROLS IN THE CALIFORNIASymphony San Jose Chorale Presents CAROLS IN THE CALIFORNIA
October 12, 2022

A Family Holiday Tradition! The Symphony San Jose Chorale under the baton of Elena Sharkova presents the 15th Annual 'Carols in the California', an exciting and festive program of holiday cheer. Enjoy a traditional sing-along of your favorite carols with choir and brass ensemble and prepare to be dazzled by performances of classical works by members of Symphony San Jose and the SSJ Chorale all in the warm glow of the beautifully restored California Theatre.
Symphony San Jose's 21st Season Continues With MIGHTY CELLO in DecemberSymphony San Jose's 21st Season Continues With MIGHTY CELLO in December
October 12, 2022

During its 21st Anniversary concert season, Symphony San Jose will feature acclaimed solo artists chosen for their virtuosity and their singular magic on their instrument.  Cellist Julian Schwarz, already near-legendary in his early thirties, marks his second appearance in San Jose with one of his favorite works, Lalo's Concerto in D minor.
SF Ballet Announces Details Of Next@90, A New Works Festival Featuring Nine World PremieresSF Ballet Announces Details Of Next@90, A New Works Festival Featuring Nine World Premieres
October 12, 2022

San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) has released details of next@90, the new works festival opening the Company's 90th anniversary repertory season and running from January 20 to February 11, 2023 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.