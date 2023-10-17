A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Return To A.C.T. For The Last Time In Its Current Version

The limited engagement runs from November 25th to December 24th.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) ushers in the holiday season with its celebrated production of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. This will be the final chance to see this version of A Christmas Carol, one that has enchanted hundreds of thousands of audience members since 2005. In 2024, A.C.T. will present a brand-new production of this classic.

A Christmas Carol performs at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater from Wednesday, December 6 through Sunday, December 24, 2023. Press night will be held on Wednesday, December 13. Tickets ($25–$130) are available at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415-749-2228 or online at act-sf.org/carol23. Groups of 10 or more save up to 20% and enjoy free tickets for group leaders. For group sales, call 415-439-2306. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

Under the direction of A.C.T. Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo, this version of A Christmas Carol—adapted by Carey Perloff and Paul Walsh and based on the original direction by Perloff—stays true to the heart of Dickens's timeless story of redemption and brings a playful sensibility to his rich language. Featuring a lively cast of dozens, delightful music, gorgeous costumes, and those deliciously spooky ghosts, A Christmas Carol is a cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory and has become a holiday tradition for families all around the San Francisco Bay Area.

A.C.T.'s A Christmas Carol includes a multigenerational cast of performers led by James Carpenter and Anthony Fusco, alternating performances as the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge. Joining Carpenter and Fusco are veteran Bay Area actor Dan Hiatt as the Ghost of Jacob Marley, Scrooge's nightmarish late-night visitor; Jomar Tagatac and Sarita Ocón as Bob and Anne Cratchit; Brian Herndon and Sharon Lockwood as the festive Mr. and Mrs. Fezziwig; B Noel Thomas as the Ghost of Christmas Past; and Catherine Castellanos as the Ghost of Christmas Present.

Also featured in this year's production are (in alphabetical order): Tasi Alabastro, John Chukwudelunzu, Khalia Davis, Itxán Steven Flores, Cindy Goldfield, Kimberly Hollkamp-Dinon, Jeremy Kahn, Kina Kantor, Adam KuveNiemann, James WDL Mercer II, Emily Newsome, Amanda Le Nguyen, Brennan Pickman-Thoon, Anna Marie Sharpe, and Howard Swain.

Rounding out the cast are a group of talented young actors. They are (in alphabetical order): Jakub "Kuba" Adams, Vivian Amirault, Jasper Bermudez, James Coniglio, Evan DePalma, Ginger Dreicer, Wynter Gill, Danika Elizabeth Guinn, Monique Hightower-Gaskin, Olivia Kohn, Paloma Martinez Muhsin, Justina Mateescu, Xochitl Santillan, William Spitz, Piera Tamer, Rhys Townsager, Madeline von Treskow, and Alliana Lili Yang.

The creative team for A Christmas Carol includes A.C.T. Conservatory Director Peter J. Kuo (Director), John Arnone (Scenic Designer), Beaver Bauer (Costume Designer), Nancy Schertler (Lighting Designer), Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design), Karl Lundeberg (Composer), Val Caniparoli (Choreography), Dan Feyer (Music Director), Nancy Dickson (Repetiteur), and Carla Pantoja (Fight Director).


Photo credit: Kevin Berne




