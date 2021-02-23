6th Street Playhouse Presents Virtual Workshop Production of CRAWFISH: WE, THE INVISIBLE

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

6th Street Playhouse will present a Virtual Workshop Production - Crawfish: We, the Invisible, written and performed by Gamal Abdel Chasten, Feb 26-28, 2021.

In Crawfish: We, the Invisible, Gamal plays Crawfish, a homeless man, speaking to us from Berkeley, CA on Sept 11, 2020, about his journey from home to homelessness.

Crawfish shares frank and gritty stories about life on the streets, systemic racism, and climate change, and how they affect his attempt to make it in the world. Marieke Gaboury directs this heartwarming and powerful theater piece.

The performance will be recorded in the GK Hardt auditorium (under current Covid19 guidelines) and will be screened at 7 pm on Feb 26 and 27 and at 5 pm on Feb 28.

Tickets are available at https://6thstreetplayhouse.com/crawfish-tickets/. The performance is rated PG-13.

Gamal is a co-founding member of Universes theater ensemble, originally based out of New York. In 2020 Chasten co-founded The Breath Project, a theatre-based organization whose mission is to work in partnership with theaters around the country to work toward dismantling systemic racism in American theatre.

Gamal's theatrical writing credits include: The Last Word, God Took Away His Poem, The Black Mann Act Trail of Jack Johnson, The Wall Let Bygones Be, featured at the Humana Festival's 2010 Ten Minute Play series, and currently in development Crawfish.

Co-writing Credits includeThe Ride (Universes) premiered at PS:122; Slanguage (Universes) premiered at New York Theatre Workshop; Ameriville (Universes) premiered at Actor's Theatre of Louisville; Americus (Universes) premiered at Cincinnati Playhouse

Commissions include New York Theater Workshop, Slanguage 1999; Oregon Shakespeare Festivals, United States History Cycle 2008; Actors Theater of Louisville, Ameriville 2009; Cincinnati Playhouse, Americus 2019

Published Works include Writers Corp Teacher Anthology, publisher City Lights Books 2009; The Fire This Time: African American Plays For The 21st Century; Humana Festival: The Complete Plays, 2003, 2009, 2010.

thebreathproject2020.com